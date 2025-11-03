Lightroom’s New Features: AI Culling, Auto Dust Removal, ‘Color Variance’ Slider, and More

Adobe has updated Lightroom Classic with six new features plus performance improvements, supported camera profiles, and an updated list of lens profiles.

The October 2025 release, which is available now, adds six new features: AI-assisted culling, auto stacking, dust removal, the ability to zoom while cropping, the aforementioned announcement of tethering support for Leica cameras, and a new color variance slider.

Assisted culling, a feature that Lightroom will notify users about after upgrading to the new version and activating a new import, uses AI to look through imports and rejects what it deems to be low-quality photos. It will also make slight editing adjustments to those it selects. Adobe says this tool is still in early access. To activate it, select Catalog Settings, then Metadata, and then Assisted Culling. It can also be activated by selecting the drop-down beside the Identity Plate and turning on Auto Analysis to access Assisted Culling.

Once analysis of an import is completed, photographers can fine-tune the culling feature by adjusting sliders for subject focus, eye focus (with the ability to reject photos without people’s eyes entirely), and. eyes open (and the ability to add-on to the previous no-eye rejection option by rejecting any images that the AI “can’t tell” if eyes are open or not). Photographers can view selects based on the AI cull as well as all of the rejected images at any time.

Lightroom also has a new auto stack feature, which is connected to the new assisted culling. This feature will group together photos based on a given time interval or their visual similarity, both of which can be refined by the user via sliders.

Another new tool is the addition of a dust removal option that is specific to a dirty lens or sensor. It works automatically and is powered by AI. Located in the Develop Module’s Remove tool (specifically under Distraction removal), the Dust tool has a drop-down that allows photographers to specify how large a dust spot the AI will look for and an easy way to visualize what the AI sees based on that selection. This option can be batch-applied to a set of photos, too.

Another minor but useful addition is the ability to zoom in on an image within the boundaries of a crop for precise selection.

Finally, in addition to the Leica tethering covered in another story, Adobe added a new Color Variance slider inside of the Point Color tool in the Color Mixer. Adobe says that this slider allows photographers to fine-tune the overall tone and color in a photo and lets them determine how broadly or narrowly the adjustment affects similar colors.

These updates are all available now as part of Lightroom Classic version 15.0.

Image credits: Adobe