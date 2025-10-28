Moment Launches New Line of Ultra-Light Camera Bags and Brings Back the Photo Vest

Moment has introduced a wide range of new carrying solutions for photographers today, including a 23-liter camera backpack, small and lightweight slings, and the glorious return of the photographer’s vest.

Moment Sequence 23L Camera Backpack

Moment calls its new Sequence 23L Camera Backpack the “ultimate fast and light camera pack,” and promises that it is tough — and big — enough to handle photo-oriented day trips and adventures.

The Sequence 23L Camera Backpack is made from strong, lightweight materials. When empty, the bag weighs just one kilogram (2.2 pounds), which Moment claims is about 30% lighter than a typical camera bag with similar carrying capacity. It maintains durability, though, with an “Urbangrid Fabric ” featuring a double-layer PFAS-free DWR coating that keeps the bag’s contents dry in the rain. Moment says this water-resistant coating doesn’t have “that crummy feel of resin-coated outdoor bags.”

The Sequence 23L features customizable “pop up padded shelves,” or “PUPS,” which are built-in foldable shelves that photographers can move around to custom-fit their specific kit. If the user wants to treat the Sequence 23L like a traditional backpack, all these can be folded down to create a single larger internal compartment. There are also dividers that work alongside the PUPS.

The Sequence 23L features vest-inspired shoulder straps, zippered stretch pockets, and an integrated MagSafe charging channel, promising quick, on-body access to “camera, film, phone, filters, and fuel.” The backpack also has six-point adjustment, which Moment says ensures the backpack fits comfortably on any body shape, regardless of how much gear someone is carrying. The Sequence 23L also features an open-grid airflow channel on its back panel, which promises breathability for the wearer.

The Moment Sequence 23L will cost $230 when it ships in early December and can be preordered now. It comes in three colorways: Black, Desert, and Moss.

Bringing Back the Photographer’s Vest: Exposure 10L Vest

The fact that Sequence 23L has vest-inspired shoulder straps is no coincidence. Alongside the new backpack and slings, Moment has introduced the Exposure 10L Vest, a hybrid camera vest that the company says combines the utility of a photography or fishing vest with the material performance and comfort of a running vest.

The Exposure 10L Vest aims to keep photographers comfortable and nimble in the field, putting necessary gear at their fingertips without weighing them down. The vest can be worn over a simple thin shirt or a large jacket and weighs 0.8 kilograms (1.76 pounds) when empty. It utilizes the same “fast and light” material as Moment’s other new products, but in a vest form, which means it also has a weather-resistant coating.

The vest includes an adjustable bungee sternum strap, a laptop pocket on the bag that holds up to a 14-inch laptop or tablet, a MagSafe charging channel, and a bunch of stretchy zippered front pockets. Compared to a more traditional photographer’s vest, which prioritizes storage for small items in the front, the Exposure 10L can also hold some gear in the large back pocket, acting more like a thin backpack than a vest.

The Moment Exposure 10L comes in two sizes, S/M and L/XL, costs $120, and will begin shipping by the end of December.

Moment’s New Slings Are for Lightweight Camera Carry

Rounding out Moment’s new releases are three camera slings. These include the Take 1.5L Camera Sling, the Slate 4L Camera Sling, and the largest of the bunch, the Balance 7L Camera Sling.

The Take 1.5L weighs just 200 grams (seven ounces) and is designed to carry a smartphone or compact camera. It is made to be worn crossbody, over or under clothing. Moment notes that the bag’s athletic-inspired design makes it well-suited for resting on the wearer’s lumbar. The Take 1.5L has two zippered pockets, three open stretch pockets, and a hidden pocket that can hold a passport, wallet, or other valuables. The Take 1.5L comes in Black, Desert, and Moss colorways and is $55.

Moving up to the Slate 4L, it can hold quite a bit more gear, including interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras and likely an extra lens, provided it’s not a big zoom. The Slate 4L weighs 400 grams (14 ounces) when empty and is designed to be worn as a waist pack. It has a quick-adjust strap that can be adjusted with one hand, and it doesn’t have any hanging straps. It also includes jacket and tripod lash straps so that photographers can hang a tripod, poles, a small water bottle, or a jacket to the outside of the sling. The Slate 4L is available in the same three colors as the Sequence 23L and Take 1.5L Sling and costs $99.

The biggest sling of them all, the Balance 7L, is designed as the “perfect one-body bag for shooting on the go,” says Moment. It can be worn on the back or front and is large enough to carry a full-size camera body with a zoom lens. The main compartment includes customizable dividers to keep gear organized and protected. It weighs 600 grams (21 ounces) when empty, has a zippered crossbody compartment, and incorporates an airflow back panel to wick away sweat. The Moment Balance 7L comes in Black, Desert, and Moss, and costs $120.

All three of Moment’s new Camera Slings will begin shipping by the end of December.

