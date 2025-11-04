Llano’s New Backpack Is Built for Traveling Photographers and Costs Just $60

Kate Garibaldi

A person wearing a cap and jacket stands on a beach with mountains in the background, holding a camera and wearing a large backpack with a tripod attached, preparing to take a photograph.

Llano’s C5 22L Large Hardshell Camera Backpack is a lightweight, rugged pack for photographers who need secure, organized storage in a travel-friendly format. The new model combines a crush-resistant exterior with modular interior dividers and an ergonomic carry system, aiming to balance durability and comfort during extended use.

Protective Construction and Design

At the center of the Llano C5 22L Large Hardshell Camera Backpack’s design is a durable hardshell front panel that provides a shockproof and crush-resistant layer of protection, reducing the risk of damage from drops, bumps, or heavy pressure during travel. Llano’s designers have combined this rigid exterior with a weather-sealed construction that shields contents from light rain and splashes.

A raised, reinforced base helps prevent wear from repeated ground contact and guards against moisture seepage, an often-overlooked detail that improves real-world durability. The inclusion of a fitted rain cover provides an additional layer of protection in unpredictable outdoor conditions, further underscoring the pack’s focus on long-term reliability.

A person in a teal jacket and sunglasses carries a black backpack with a tripod attached, standing in a snowy mountain landscape.

A person in a green jacket and hood stands in a snowy forest, seen from behind, wearing a black, waterproof backpack covered with water droplets and snow. Pine trees and snowflakes fill the wintry background.

Storage and Customization

Inside, the C5 offers a versatile, customizable layout suited to a range of camera systems. With a total internal volume of 22 liters and a weight of just 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilograms), it strikes a balance between capacity and portability.

The main compartment is fitted with two L-shaped dividers, six straight dividers, and two elastic straps, each movable via Velcro attachment, allowing photographers to tailor the interior for mirrorless, DSLR, or hybrid setups. In addition to the primary storage area, the backpack features a laptop sleeve that accommodates devices up to 15.6 inches, along with a secondary tablet pocket designed for models up to 12.9 inches, such as the iPad Pro. A series of smaller internal and external pockets provides organized storage for accessories, including filters, memory cards, chargers, and cleaning kits.

Four camera bags are shown from above, each containing various camera bodies, lenses, accessories, and personal items, with icons below each bag representing the quantity and type of gear or clothing stored inside.

A backpack with multiple compartments: one holds two laptops (15.6" and 12.9"), another has organized slots for accessories, and side straps secure a tripod. A person slides a controller into a rear pocket.

Access and Security

The C5’s 180-degree rear-opening back panel enables full access to equipment while minimizing exposure when working in public or crowded areas. This design not only speeds up setup and repacking but also improves security, keeping the main zippers positioned against the user’s back during transport. A tripod pocket is integrated into the side of the pack, with adjustable securing straps for larger supports that may extend beyond the pocket’s base. These features promise to make the C5 well-suited for both travel photography and day-to-day use in environments where quick access and peace of mind are equally important.

Three people in urban settings carry or wear a sleek, modern black backpack; one holds it by the handle, another places it on a rolling suitcase, and the third wears it on their back while walking.

Carrying Comfort

Weight distribution and ergonomics also play a key role in the C5’s overall usability. Llano has engineered the pack with a supportive back panel and breathable mesh padding that promotes airflow to reduce perspiration during extended wear. Padded shoulder straps contour naturally to the body, helping to alleviate pressure points when carrying heavier setups. The adjustable sternum strap further stabilizes the load, reducing bounce during movement. Together, these features allow the backpack maintain customizable comfort whether worn for short urban outings or full-day landscape sessions in the field.

A black, hardshell backpack with a carrying handle sits on grassy ground in a forested area, with trees and a dirt path visible in the blurred background.

A person holds a camera above an open padded camera bag filled with camera lenses and photography equipment, placed on grass outdoors.

Pricing and Availability

The Llano C5 22L Large Hardshell Camera Backpack is available now for just $56 through Llano’s online storefront and authorized retailers.

Image credits: Llano

