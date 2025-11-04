Llano’s New Backpack Is Built for Traveling Photographers and Costs Just $60

Llano’s C5 22L Large Hardshell Camera Backpack is a lightweight, rugged pack for photographers who need secure, organized storage in a travel-friendly format. The new model combines a crush-resistant exterior with modular interior dividers and an ergonomic carry system, aiming to balance durability and comfort during extended use.

Protective Construction and Design

At the center of the Llano C5 22L Large Hardshell Camera Backpack’s design is a durable hardshell front panel that provides a shockproof and crush-resistant layer of protection, reducing the risk of damage from drops, bumps, or heavy pressure during travel. Llano’s designers have combined this rigid exterior with a weather-sealed construction that shields contents from light rain and splashes.

A raised, reinforced base helps prevent wear from repeated ground contact and guards against moisture seepage, an often-overlooked detail that improves real-world durability. The inclusion of a fitted rain cover provides an additional layer of protection in unpredictable outdoor conditions, further underscoring the pack’s focus on long-term reliability.

Storage and Customization

Inside, the C5 offers a versatile, customizable layout suited to a range of camera systems. With a total internal volume of 22 liters and a weight of just 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilograms), it strikes a balance between capacity and portability.

The main compartment is fitted with two L-shaped dividers, six straight dividers, and two elastic straps, each movable via Velcro attachment, allowing photographers to tailor the interior for mirrorless, DSLR, or hybrid setups. In addition to the primary storage area, the backpack features a laptop sleeve that accommodates devices up to 15.6 inches, along with a secondary tablet pocket designed for models up to 12.9 inches, such as the iPad Pro. A series of smaller internal and external pockets provides organized storage for accessories, including filters, memory cards, chargers, and cleaning kits.

Access and Security

The C5’s 180-degree rear-opening back panel enables full access to equipment while minimizing exposure when working in public or crowded areas. This design not only speeds up setup and repacking but also improves security, keeping the main zippers positioned against the user’s back during transport. A tripod pocket is integrated into the side of the pack, with adjustable securing straps for larger supports that may extend beyond the pocket’s base. These features promise to make the C5 well-suited for both travel photography and day-to-day use in environments where quick access and peace of mind are equally important.

Carrying Comfort

Weight distribution and ergonomics also play a key role in the C5’s overall usability. Llano has engineered the pack with a supportive back panel and breathable mesh padding that promotes airflow to reduce perspiration during extended wear. Padded shoulder straps contour naturally to the body, helping to alleviate pressure points when carrying heavier setups. The adjustable sternum strap further stabilizes the load, reducing bounce during movement. Together, these features allow the backpack maintain customizable comfort whether worn for short urban outings or full-day landscape sessions in the field.

Pricing and Availability

The Llano C5 22L Large Hardshell Camera Backpack is available now for just $56 through Llano’s online storefront and authorized retailers.

Image credits: Llano