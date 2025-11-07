Llano’s 4-in-1 CS2 Pro Charges Your Camera and Reads Memory Cards

Llano has announced its latest charging solution, the CS2 Pro 4-in-1 Camera Battery Charger, which combines battery charging and storage, memory card storage, a card reader, and data transfer functionality into one compact device. Designed with traveling photographers in mind, Llano says its new device is much more than just a charger, it’s a complete power and workflow hub.

A Power and Storage Kit for Modern Creators

Llano’s new CS2 Pro brings together essential power needs and more in one portable package. The kit includes two upgraded 2600mAh Aurora batteries, a 10400mAh (37.44Wh) built-in power bank, a 20W PD fast charger, and a USB 3.0 card reader, all housed within a sleek protective case. The magnetic lid doubles as a smart storage compartment, keeping batteries and memory cards safely organized and dust-free.

Measuring 4.7 x 3.3 x 2.8 inches (120.5 x 83.0 x 46.5 millimeters) and weighing 12.3 ounces (350 grams), the CS2 Pro is small enough to fit in a gear bag yet powerful enough to handle demanding production days.

Intelligent Power and Built-In Card Reader

The built-in 20W USB-C PD fast charger allows rapid recharging of its proprietary versions of popular brand-name camera batteries, with Llano promising a full charge in approximately 1.5 hours, up to 3× faster than standard models. The 10400mAh power bank capacity provides up to 1.5 full recharges for cameras like the Sony FX30 or a7 series, and also supports phones, tablets, and other USB devices for creators on the go. Each included Aurora battery delivers 20% longer runtime than conventional cells and features an LED indicator that displays real-time charge levels at 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100%.

Beyond power, the Llano CS2 Pro enhances post-production efficiency with an integrated USB 3.0 SD 4.0 card reader capable of transfer speeds up to 312 MB/s (40 Gbps). This means that creators can quickly move files from camera to computer without extra accessories, streamlining the process from capture to edit.

Designed for Compatibility and Protection

The Llano CS2 Pro incorporates protection against overcharge, overcurrent, overheating, and short circuit. Llano’s CS2 Pro devices are offered in kits suited for a variety of camera systems, including Sony (NP-FZ100, NP-FW50), Canon (LP-E6NH, LP-E17), Nikon (EN-EL15), and Fujifilm (NP-W235, NP-W126S). Each is custom-tailored to that specific battery type.

Compact, durable, and intelligently designed, the Llano CS2 Pro eliminates the need for multiple chargers and cables. It’s ideal for travel, outdoor shoots, or fast-paced production environments where power and portability are essential. With its smart design and all-in-one functionality, the CS2 Pro ensures creators spend less time worrying about gear—and more time creating.

Pricing and Availability

The Llano CS2 Pro 4-in-1 Camera Battery Charger available now through Amazon, and other global retailers. Pricing starts at $100 for the charger-only option, or $160 for the full kit including two 2600mAh Aurora batteries.

Image credits: Llano