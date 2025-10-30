ProGrade’s Versatile New Thunderbolt 5 Dock Is Built for Creative Pros

ProGrade Digital has announced the PG25 Pro, a Thunderbolt 5-equipped dock designed for professional creative workflows.

The PG25 Pro Thunderbolt 5 Dock is based on the latest Thunderbolt 5 technology, which promises transfer speeds up to 80Gbits/sec. Although still a relatively new standard, Thunderbolt 5 is being featured in more devices all the time, and has proven exceptionally powerful in Apple’s latest professional computers, for example.

The PG25 Pro has one Thunderbolt 5 (140W) charging upstream port, three Thunderbolt 5 (15W) downstream ports with 80Gb/s transfer speeds, a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (10Gb/s), two USB 3.2 Gen 3 Type-C ports (10Gb/s), one 2.5GbE high-speed ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The dock’s I/O supports up to two 8K monitors at 60Hz or three 4K 144Hz displays. It is powered by an external power supply, indicating that this dock is clearly designed for desktop workflows rather than for working from a battery-powered laptop in the field.

Concerning monitor support, ProGrade is launching 4K and 8K HDMI adapter cables alongside the PG25 Pro to support high-resolution monitor workflows. The 4K HDMI 2.0 adapter cable is an HDMI to USB-C cable that supports up to 4K 60Hz. The 8K HDMI 2.1 Adapter Cable supports up to 8K 60Hz displays.

From a design perspective, like many of ProGrade’s other peripherals, the PG25 Pro Thunderbolt 5 Dock features a magnetic top base that is sized to let users stack two ProGrade Digital readers, SSDs, or the PG20 Pro Hub on top.

“Files are getting larger and deadlines are getting shorter, which means creators need to work faster and more efficiently than ever,” says Mark Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at ProGrade Digital. “With Thunderbolt 5, the PG25 Pro Dock delivers breakthrough bandwidth and a more seamless, customizable workflow — bringing order, speed, and uninterrupted ingest to the desktop.”

Pricing and Availability

The ProGrade PG25 Pro Thunderbolt 5 Dock is available for $299.99 and ships with a Thunderbolt 5-certified high-speed cable. It works with Windows 11+ and macOS 11+ devices, has a unique serial number for after-sales support, and includes a two-year warranty. It also includes Kensington Standard and Nano security slots.

The accompanying ProGrade 4K HDMI 2.0 and 8K HDMI 2.1 Adapter Cables are available now for $29.99 and $39.99, respectively.

Image credits: ProGrade Digital