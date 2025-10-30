ProGrade’s Versatile New Thunderbolt 5 Dock Is Built for Creative Pros

A hand inserts a memory card into a ProGrade card reader with two large memory cards docked, next to a camera and lens on a gray surface.

ProGrade Digital has announced the PG25 Pro, a Thunderbolt 5-equipped dock designed for professional creative workflows.

The PG25 Pro Thunderbolt 5 Dock is based on the latest Thunderbolt 5 technology, which promises transfer speeds up to 80Gbits/sec. Although still a relatively new standard, Thunderbolt 5 is being featured in more devices all the time, and has proven exceptionally powerful in Apple’s latest professional computers, for example.

A ProGrade digital docking station featuring multiple USB ports, a power button, and card slots on a sleek, rectangular grey device with the ProGrade logo on top.

The PG25 Pro has one Thunderbolt 5 (140W) charging upstream port, three Thunderbolt 5 (15W) downstream ports with 80Gb/s transfer speeds, a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (10Gb/s), two USB 3.2 Gen 3 Type-C ports (10Gb/s), one 2.5GbE high-speed ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Rear view of a black dock showing a power input, three USB-C/Thunderbolt ports (each labeled 15W), one USB-A port labeled USB 3.2 10Gb/s, and an Ethernet port labeled 2.5G.

The dock’s I/O supports up to two 8K monitors at 60Hz or three 4K 144Hz displays. It is powered by an external power supply, indicating that this dock is clearly designed for desktop workflows rather than for working from a battery-powered laptop in the field.

A ProGrade USB-C to SD card reader adapter with a metallic finish and a slim black cable connecting the USB-C plug to the card reader.

Concerning monitor support, ProGrade is launching 4K and 8K HDMI adapter cables alongside the PG25 Pro to support high-resolution monitor workflows. The 4K HDMI 2.0 adapter cable is an HDMI to USB-C cable that supports up to 4K 60Hz. The 8K HDMI 2.1 Adapter Cable supports up to 8K 60Hz displays.

From a design perspective, like many of ProGrade’s other peripherals, the PG25 Pro Thunderbolt 5 Dock features a magnetic top base that is sized to let users stack two ProGrade Digital readers, SSDs, or the PG20 Pro Hub on top.

A person uses a computer mouse near a docking station with two external solid-state drives plugged in. The docking station has USB ports, indicator lights, and cables connected, all on a gray desk mat.

“Files are getting larger and deadlines are getting shorter, which means creators need to work faster and more efficiently than ever,” says Mark Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at ProGrade Digital. “With Thunderbolt 5, the PG25 Pro Dock delivers breakthrough bandwidth and a more seamless, customizable workflow — bringing order, speed, and uninterrupted ingest to the desktop.”

A docking station with connected cables and two SSD drives on top sits on a desk next to a laptop; green plants and a wooden shelf are in the background.

Pricing and Availability

The ProGrade PG25 Pro Thunderbolt 5 Dock is available for $299.99 and ships with a Thunderbolt 5-certified high-speed cable. It works with Windows 11+ and macOS 11+ devices, has a unique serial number for after-sales support, and includes a two-year warranty. It also includes Kensington Standard and Nano security slots.

The accompanying ProGrade 4K HDMI 2.0 and 8K HDMI 2.1 Adapter Cables are available now for $29.99 and $39.99, respectively.

