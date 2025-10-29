Sabrina Carpenter Spotted Using a Gorgeous Contax G2 Camera

It is becoming more common to see celebrities and pop stars using classic cameras as the vintage aesthetic continues to burn white hot. However, most tend to stick with digital — Taylor Swift and Selina Gomez both really like the Olympus EM-10 Mark IV, for example. Sabrina Carpenter is going even further back in time though as she has been spotted sporting a beautiful Contax G2.

In images captured this week in New York City, Carpenter can be seen carrying the titanium-colored film rangefinder, including the optional TLA200 flash unit (using on-camera flash has become incredibly popular among Gen Z). The whole series of images were quick to spark conversation on Reddit yesterday with fans latching on to Carpenter’s fall aesthetic.

“Ugh, what a vibe. I’m recovering in Boston and the New England fall mood is in full swing. I need to get a sweater and a camera,” one Redditor wrote.

While most discussed her style more generally, the Contax G2 in her hand did not go unnoticed.

“Aaaand Contax G2 Prices just went up another 1000 dollars,” another Redditor noted.

While an exaggeration, if enough people notice the camera, the price of the Contax G2 is likely to go up as it is already a popular choice among analog street photographers because of its unique shooting experience and appeal of the lenses, which are renowned for their unique mix of sharpness and character. The G2 was introduced in 1996 — two years after the G1 — and remained in production until 2005, when parent company Kyocera ceased all Contax manufacturing.

Carpenter appears to have her G2 equipped with either the 45mm f/2 Zeiss Planar T* or the 28mm f/2.8 Biogon T* lens. It is more likely the 45mm given the width of the front element, although it is difficult to say for certain. The camera is also often seen with the 35mm f/2 Zeiss Planar T* or the 90mm f/2.8 Zeiss Sonnar T* lenses, although the latter is significantly larger than the other prime lenses.

The Contax G2 is special because it is a unique hybrid of technologies. While it is a rangefinder — photographers do not see through the lens, but rather through a windowed, side-mounted viewfinder — it is also equipped with autofocus. The G2 is surprisingly powerful for a camera of the era and fans of the rangefinder will say it seems as though Contax was just throwing every piece of high-performance technology it could into the system. The autofocus can be either single point or continuous and is exceptionally accurate, allowing photographers to fully rely on it.

Manual focus is odd, since the lenses cannot be turned to focus by hand. Instead, the G2 integrates a flat circular dial to the left of the lens mount which, when manual focus is selected, allows a photographer to focus the lens based on distance, which is shown to them via a meter inside of the viewfinder. It is unusual and can be imprecise, but it is at least an option for those who prefer the manual experience.

The G2 is a lovely camera that provides one of just a few truly unique photography experiences. It’s not difficult to find — at least not yet — and at the time of publication, KEH had eight in stock in the Titanium color. They aren’t cheap, however, and ones in the best condition cost about $2,000 for the body only. Those in rougher condition can be had for under $1,500.

What might be harder to find is the flash unit. While they do appear on eBay occasionally, they are rarer (especially in the titanium finish) and significantly more expensive, often priced at more than $600 — more than the lenses cost, which can be had for under $550.

The Contax G2 is also available in black, but the titanium finish is often considered the better look. That is, of course, subjective.

Image credits: Photo of Sabrina Carpenter licensed via BACKGRID