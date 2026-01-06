‘Marty Supreme’ Star Brings a Contax G2 Camera Along on Promo Tour

Actress Odessa A’Zion, one of the stars of Marty Supreme, has been taking a Contax G2 camera along with her on the film’s promotional tour.

A’Zion stars alongside Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, an A24 film directed by Josh Safdie. The movie follows a young New Yorker named Marty Mauser — played by Chalamet — as he pursues his dream of becoming a world champion table tennis player in the 1950s. A’Zion plays Rachel Mizler, Mauser’s childhood friend and love interest.

Throughout the press tour, A’Zion has repeatedly been spotted carrying a Contax G2 film camera. The 25-year-old actress was seen holding the titanium-coloured rangefinder, fitted with the optional TLA200 flash unit, while attending a table tennis tournament visited by the Marty Supreme cast, including Chalamet, as part of the promotional circuit.

A’Zion also brought the camera with her when she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers two weeks ago. At the end of the interview, she asked late night host Seth Meyers if she could use the film camera to photograph the studio audience and take a selfie with him.

As her interview was coming to an end, A’Zion addressed the crowd, saying: “Wait, wait. Guys, can I take a picture of you guys?”

The audience cheered in response as she raised the camera. Before pressing the shutter, she exclaimed to the audience: “It’s a wide lens!”

The lens appears to be the Contax 21mm f/2.8 Zeiss Biogon T* wide-angle prime given the diameter of the front element. That would certainly align with A’Zion’s claims of it being a wide lens. However, the Contax 28mm f/2.8 Zeiss Biogon T* could also be considered a wide lens and looks very similar, albeit with a smaller front element.

She then attempted to take a selfie with Meyers, leaning in close for the shot. However, after taking the photo, A’Zion appeared to realize that the flash had not fired, exclaiming: “Wait, my flash isn’t… Oh whatever, f**k it!”

A’Zion’s repeated appearances with the Contax G2 have caught the attention of viewers online, with social media users noting the camera and expressing curiosity about the photos she has been taking during the promo tour.

One viewer writes: “I see that Contax she got!”

“Odessa is so extra for that camera,” another social media user comments.

While a further online user notes: “Odessa and her camera again!”

This is not the first time a celebrity has recently been spotted with a Contax G2. In October, PetaPixel reported on how singer Sabrina Carpenter had been photographed using the camera in New York, sparking a lively discussion on social media. The Contax G2 was introduced in 1996, two years after the G1, and remained in production until 2005, when parent company Kyocera ceased all Contax manufacturing.