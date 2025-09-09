Rode Slashes Prices of Popular Wireless Microphones By Up to 33%

Kate Garibaldi

Three black Rode Wireless Pro microphone units are shown floating against a dark background, with LED indicators and labels visible on each device. The central unit displays a digital screen with signal and battery icons.

Audio technology company Rode, stylized RØDE, has announced significant price reductions across its wireless microphone range, lowering costs on three of its most popular systems.

The move brings significant price cuts to the Wireless Micro, Wireless GO (Gen 3), and Wireless PRO models, which are now available worldwide at their new prices. The company says the pricing update reflects its broader mission to expand access to professional audio tools, particularly at a time when creators are navigating higher costs across many areas of content production.

Close-up of a professional camera with a Wireless PRO transmitter attached on top. Two additional wireless units are placed nearby on a white surface. The camera has a large lens and visible controls.

New Price Points for Key Models

The Wireless Micro, previously priced at $149, will now retail for $99 — a 33% drop. The compact system is designed with mobile creators in mind, but has expanded into professional setups with the addition of a Camera Receiver.

A black RØDE wireless microphone kit is displayed on a brushed metal surface, including a charging case, two small transmitters, and a compact receiver with a USB-C connector.

The Wireless GO (Gen 3) has also received a 33% price cut, moving from $299 to $199. The third-generation model introduces features such as 32-bit float onboard recording, intelligent GainAssist, and multi-device connectivity, while offering new color options.

A collection of RØDE wireless microphone transmitters arranged in rows, displayed in various colors including orange, blue, pink, red, green, purple, black, and white.

At the higher end, the flagship Wireless PRO has been reduced by 25%, from $399 to $299. Aimed at filmmakers and professional content creators, the system supports timecode synchronization and 32-bit float recording and comes bundled with a pro accessory kit.

Rode Wireless Pro

Accessibility and Market Positioning

Rode CEO Damien Wilson described the price changes as part of the company’s broader effort to open professional tools to a wider base of creators.

“Professional audio shouldn’t be a luxury reserved for the few,” Wilson said in a statement. “It’s our responsibility to break down budgetary barriers to make world-class audio accessible to everyone.”

A black RØDE wireless microphone system in an open charging case, with colorful blurred city lights in the background.

The timing is notable. Global cost-of-living pressures have influenced how creators and professionals allocate budgets for tools and gear. By reducing prices, Rode is taking a different approach than many competitors in adjacent industries. Another company to reduce its prices is Blackmagic, which reduced cinema camera prices just a couple of weeks ago.

While Rode is cutting prices, many major camera and photography brands have gone in the opposite direction so far this year. Rising production costs, supply chain challenges, and, of course, tariffs, have led to widespread price hikes from nearly all major manufacturers.

