iPhone 17 Photographers Can Now Shoot on Adobe’s Project Indigo App

The iPhone 17 has been out for over a month now, but for smartphone photographers wanting to use Adobe’s Project Indigo to shoot on, they have been left disappointed — until now.

Over the weekend Adobe announced that Project Indigo is finally available on the iPhone 17, but it will only have access to the rear cameras.

The reason why Indigo hasn’t been available on the iPhone 17 for the past month is because of Apple’s new square-format sensor for the front-facing camera. According to The Verge, Adobe has been trying to add support for the iPhone 17 but “ran into some issues” because of the new square selfie sensor. Ultimately, Adobe has decided to turn off the front-facing camera in the app for the iPhone 17.

However, in a post to the Adobe Community forum, an Adobe employee says that the company has flagged the issue to Apple and a fix has been made which will ship with iOS 26.1.

It’s safe to assume that most photographers who use Project Indigo probably don’t use the selfie camera all that much and will be simply glad to use it for their smartphone photography work on the rear-facing camera until the issue with the front-facing camera is resolved.

Project Indigo has been a hit since its launch in June. Like the iPhone Camera app, Indigo uses computational photography but it aims to capture better-quality images that look less like smartphone photos and more like ones taken on a proper camera.

Indigo can shoot better low-light images by merging multiple photos that result in less digital noise. Night Mode can quickly composite up to 32 frames and still output in RAW or JPEG. It does a similar job on zoomed-in photos: while the conventional Camera app uses a digital crop, Project Indigo uses multi-frame super-resolution to “restore much of the image quality lost by digital scaling.”

Indigo also offers professional camera controls, giving photographers manual control over the focus, shutter speed, ISO, exposure compensation, and white balance. Adobe published an article offering in-depth technical information about Indigo for further reading.

Image credits: Apple