Photographer’s Jaw-Dropping Pictures of Mountain Bikers Being Super Human

Photographer Paris Gore has been shooting Red Bull Rampage — a high-octane mountain biking event in Utah — for 12 years.

Over that time, Gore has captured photos that beggar belief. “I want to showcase how big these jumps are,” Gore tells PetaPixel over the phone. “I really want to be able to show the scale of the jumps and what the rider is going through.”

Red Bull Rampage is serious business: this year’s event, which has just wrapped up, ended with two riders being airlifted to hospital.

“You’re shooting the best riders in the world, doing the craziest tricks,” Gore says. “18 of the best mountain bikers pick their own line down a mountain and take a week to build jumps and find lines down the mountain.”

Nevertheless, the violence takes its toll. “It’s really difficult and has become more emotionally challenging over the years, especially watching two riders I am personally friends with get airlifted off the mountain,” Gore says, referring to this year’s accidents.

“I’m here to shoot the event, but it is really horrific to witness when these crashes are happening 100 feet from your lens. There are times when I question if I want to even be a part of this anymore. But at the end of the day, I feel like it’s my duty to showcase this event the best I can, not just for myself or viewers, but for the riders — to capture their dedication to the sport in a way that does justice to their riding.”

No Easy Shoot

Shooting in the Utah desert is tough on equipment: the dust gets into Gore’s cameras so deeply that Nikon has called him, wondering what exactly he is doing to them.

“I got a call and they were like, ‘Hey man, we’re just curious where you’ve been shooting, we found dust deep inside your lens!’ They were genuinely curious,” Gore says while noting that there is no avoiding the red stuff.

“There’s nothing we can do… There’s no way you’re going to keep your lens clean, you just have to accept the fact that they’re going to get absolutely trashed.”

Speaking of equipment, Gore carries a lot: two bodies; a Nikon Z9 and Z8, a Nikon Z 100-400mm, a Nikkor Z 180-600mm, and a Nikon Z 24-70mm too.

This year, he wore a motorcycle vest to carry them all in rather than a backpack to save on back pain. “I’m putting in four to five miles a day out there,” he adds while noting that on top of the camera gear, he’s also carrying water, sunscreen, radios, and more.

For more of Gore’s work, check out his Instagram and website.

Image credits: Photographs by Paris Gore