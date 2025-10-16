Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro Prime Promises Excellent Image Quality for Just $549

Viltrox has announced the AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro lens for Sony E and Nikon Z full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new fast prime lens promises excellent image quality, soft bokeh, and a budget-friendly price tag.

Viltrox says its new prime lens delivers professional-grade image quality thanks to its 15/11 optical structure, which includes eight pieces of high-refractive index (HR) glass among its 15 total elements, three extra-low dispersion lenses, and one ultra-precision aspherical lens. Further, “advanced HD nano coating” helps suppress chromatic aberration and comatic aberrations. Viltrox also says the lens controls flare and ghosting well, and offers clean bokeh free from onion rings.

Speaking of bokeh, the lens features an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm, and Viltrox describes the new lens’s out-of-focus rendering as “pure” and “dreamy.” Real-world testing is required to test all these image quality claims, and PetaPixel will publish its Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 soon. However, in the meantime, Viltrox has shared many sample images, seen below, and they look promising. Viltrox has also been on a bit of a hot streak when it comes to new lenses being very good.

The new lens features an autofocus system powered by Viltrox’s HyperVCM motor, a voice coil motor system. It promises fast, silent, and accurate autofocus performance. The lens can focus as close as 0.45 meters (1.5 feet), which is a maximum magnification of 0.145x. This is not near macro territory, but should be plenty good enough for close-up portraits and still life photography.

From a design perspective, the Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro looks familiar to other recent Viltrox lenses. It includes a large focus ring, a de-clickable aperture control ring, an AF/MF switch, and a customizable function button. The lens is 111 millimeters (4.4 inches) on E mount and 113 millimeters for Nikon Z. In both cases, the lens has a maximum diameter of 84.5 millimeters (3.3 inches) and accepts 77mm filters. The E-mount lens weighs 800 grams (28.2 ounces), and the Z-mount one is 830 grams (29.3 ounces).

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro lens for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts is available now for just $549, which puts it well below the price of Sony’s 50mm f/1.4 G Master lens ($1,448) and actually about the same price as Nikon’s surprisingly affordable Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 lens (currently on sale for just under $500). However, Nikon’s premier 50mm prime, the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S, is $2,046.95 at current market prices.

Image credits: Viltrox