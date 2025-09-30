The Analogue aF-1 is a New Point-and-Shoot Film Camera With Autofocus

The aF-1 is a brand new film camera design from Analogue, a design agency based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Aiming for release in early 2026, the aF-1 promises to be an accessible, affordable point-and-shoot camera with autofocus and automatic film winding, made from scratch.

“Designed by photographers, the aF-1 combines timeless aesthetics with modern usability. Inspired by iconic compacts like the Olympus Mju series, Contax, and Yashica T, as well as practical favorites like the Minolta Riva series and Pentax Espio series, the camera offers a minimalist look without compromising functionality,” Analogue explains. “Crafted for one-handed use, it features a firm grip and diamond-cut edges on the lens barrier for a refined touch. Every detail, from the overall design to the smallest finishing details, we have carefully optimised for a great shooting experience.”

The Analogue aF-1 features an autofocusing system driven by a LiDAR sensor. The company says it works by measuring how long it takes light to reflect back to the camera from an object. In this way, it’s fast, accurate, and can work through glass. Analogue says it is exceptionally accurate and allows photographers to focus within a range of 0.7 meters to infinity. The aF-1 has a two-stage shutter release button with focus lock and an LED indicator for control and guidance.

That autofocus drives a fixed 35mm f/2.8 (with a minimum aperture of f/16) lens, which is constructed of six elements arranged into four groups.

“Our Double Gauss lens, with a bright f/2.8 aperture, draws in light like no other, delivering sharp, clear photos even in low-light moments. Whether you’re capturing spontaneous memories or carefully composed shots, this lens brings every scene to life,” Analogue claims.

The camera has a variable shutter speed between 1/1000 second at its fastest, down to four seconds at its slowest. The aF-1 also knows its audience and includes a real GN 8 strobe. This electronic flash promises a range of up to three meters (at ISO 100) with a 0.5 to three-second recycle time. It also includes a 10-second self-timer.

The viewfinder is an Albada reverse Galilean viewfinder, which features built-in guides for subject framing and correction markers for close-up shots. Analogue says that it minimizes parallax and maximizes brightness, making it easy to see and frame subjects.

The new film camera also features automatic film loading and unloading. It will automatically advance the film through a roll and, when it is complete, will automatically rewind it back into the canister. The camera also automatically reads DX-coded film to set the ISO automatically.

Below is a sample image captured with the camera, shot on Kodak Gold 200:

“The aF-1 isn’t just about capturing moments – it’s about truly seeing them, from the first frame to the last. By combining performance with ease of use and the timeless charm of analog technology, the aF-1 helps you (re)discover the joy of photography. It encourages you to slow down, observe your surroundings, and focus on the beauty of the present. Let every frame become a memory – Just point, and shoot,” Analogue says.

The Analogue aF-1 is powered by a single CF123A 3V battery, is IPX4 splashproof, and comes with a two-year warranty. It is available to pre-order today for €449,99 (about $566). The company is currently in the final stages of pre-production and intends to enter mass production of the camera in December, with delivery of final units to customers starting in Q1 2026.

Image credits: Analogue