This Beginner-Friendly 35mm Camera Comes With Two Rolls of Film For Just $50

Matt Growcoot

A person excitedly looks at a plate of food in a restaurant on the left, while on the right, a hand holds a retro-style camera outdoors against a background of green trees and a blue sky.

Analogue Wonderland, a photographic film store based in the U.K., has released a beginner-friendly analog camera called Pure35.

The Pure35 is a compact, sleek design that comes with a fixed 31mm lens and is a “true point and shoot camera” with a built-in flash and a focus-free lens.

Three people smile and pose closely together indoors, with a man with long hair and a beard on the left, a woman with blonde hair in the center, and a man with glasses and a patterned headwrap on the right.
Example photo. Shot on Kodak Portra 800.
A muddy dirt path with puddles runs between trees on the left and a wire fence on the right, under a partly cloudy sky.
Example photo. Shot on Kodak Ultramax.

The simple design makes it a perfect starting camera for those interested in film photography, as the low barrier to entry and easy controls mean first-time shooters should be able to capture atmospheric film images without much fuss.

Better yet, Analogue Wonderland has put on a sweet deal for the newly launched film camera: For just £39.90 ($53), the camera comes with a bundle that includes two rolls of Kodak film, a camera strap, a camera pouch, and a bunch of stickers. Analogue Wonderland ships to the U.S.

It means photographers can try out a color film and black-and-white film (or both the same if so inclined), and practice the magical feeling of loading and unloading a film cassette. Analogue Wonderland also develops and scans film.

Three vintage-style PURE 35 cameras are shown in black, green, and purple, each with a textured body, prominent lens, and built-in flash, displayed against a white background.

The Pure35 Reloadable 35mm film camera comes in three different colors: black leather, green leather, and violet leather. The lens is set at f/9 and has just a single element. The fixed focus range covers one meter (3.2 feet) to infinity, meaning subjects need to be at least one big stride away for them to be in focus.

“This reloadable camera is ideal for snapping on-the-go, great for street scenes and travel shots too. Coupled with a 70% field of vision viewfinder and a fixed shutter speed of 1/120s,” notes Analogue Wonderland.

“You will be able to pick this up, wind and shoot easily and get those distinct true-to-life shots… And with its built-in flash, it doesn’t matter if you’re in bright daylight or darker interiors; it’s got you covered.”

A person in a red cap and green shirt sits at a dining table, sipping a drink through a straw. The table has empty plates and glasses, and the person looks toward the camera. A large mirror hangs on the wall behind them.
Shot on Portra 800.

“Film photography should feel joyful, not intimidating,” adds Paul McKay, Director at Analogue Wonderland. “The PURE35 film camera is about removing barriers and helping people fall in love with film. We hope that by providing an affordable and simple ‘camera plus film’ bundle, we’re enabling folks to take their first easy step towards a lifetime of analogue creativity!”

Analogue Wonderland recommends using film with an ISO between 200 and 800. The Pure35 reloadable 35mm camera is available here.

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