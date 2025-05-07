LomoApparat Alexanderplatz Edition 35mm Camera Channels Berlin’s Artistic Spirit

Lomography debuted a new LomoApparat Alexanderplatz Edition 35mm film camera with Berlin square street-rebel-inspired leather and metal embellished body.

In 2022, PetaPixel reported on Lomography’s announcement of its experimental, super wide 35mm camera, the LomoApparat. Described as easy to use for any skill or experience level photographer, the wide field of view point and shoot film camera utilizes fixed settings to deliver a classic analog character through vignetting and deep contrast, as well as Lomography’s signature saturation and film grain, all of which furthers the companys mission to “help keep film alive.”

As reported by Kosmo Foto, Lomography’s next iteration of the LomoApparat is the newly released LomoApparat 21mm Wide-angle Camera Alexanderplatz Edition. The unique moniker appears to be a nod to Germany’s largest square Alexanderplatz, in Berlin’s eastern center, known for its historic significance and the site of many films including TV series “Babylon Berlin,” as well as scenes from blockbuster “The Bourne Supremacy.”

To introduce the camera, Lomography writes, “Unleash your wildest film photography fantasies on any 35mm film with this rule-breaking camera. Transporting you to the storied streets of Berlin, this rebellious little camera is ready to capture the unapologetic energy of life. Dressed up in black patterned leather and a striking metal mirrored surface, this easy to use camera encourages you to think wide, get wild, and stay experimental at every turn.”

“Get Wide, Get Weird, Get Wonderfully Analogue! Shoot out-of-this-world imagery with the LomoApparat camera. Super easy to use for analogue newbies and pros alike, the LomoApparat will look cool in anyone’s hand. It’s pocket-sized but won’t stay there for long. Your authentically analogue companion for everyday film photography, shoot iconic images bursting with classic vignetting, high contrast, Lomography saturation and gorgeous film grain,” Lomography explains.

Like the original LomoApparat, the Alexanderplatz Edition is also a 35mm camera with a 21mm wide-angle focal length lens with an f/10 aperture and is powered by one AA battery. The Alexanderplatz leather and metal dressed chassis features a tripod mount, built-in flash, and a colored gel filter slider to utilize the included red, yellow, blue, and green gel flash filters. Creativity is further supported by included Kaleidoscope and Splitzer Lens Attachments, as well as a 0.2m Close-up Lens Attachment to photograph even closer to the subject.

Lomography shares that they intend the Alexanderplatz to support fun analog experiments and encourage users to adapt the accessories or even create their own.

“Just when you wonder if there could possibly be more, we added a playful flash filter slider with interchangeable colored filters for colorful flash effects. Simply slide, flash, repeat! With one fixed ND flash filter for perfect exposures even with the close-up lens attachment, chop and change in the remaining slots with the included colored filters. For the crafty ones, why not make your own! If that’s still not enough and you want to get totally analogue crazy, use the MX switch for multiple exposure mayhem or Bulb shooting mode for exciting long exposure effects,” Lomography says.

Pricing and Availability

The LomoApparat 21mm Film Camera Alexanderplatz Edition kit is available on its UK site for £99; it is not yet listed on its US web site. The Alexanderplatz kit includes Detachable Metal Chain Wrist Strap, Lens Pouch, Kaleidoscope Lens Attachment, Splitzer Lens Attachment, Close-up Lens Attachment, Colored Gel Filters, Camera Booklet, and Online Manual.

