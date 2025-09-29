7Artisans Launches AF 10mm f/2.8 Ultra-Wide Lens for APS-C Cameras

7Artisans has just announced the AF 10mm f/2.8 prime for APS-C cameras on its Chinese social media platforms. Available in Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z mounts, the ultra-wide lens is designed to provide photographers with expansive coverage and minimal distortion in a compact and lightweight form.

Design and Build

The 7Artisans AF 10mm f/2.8 lens combines lightweight portability with robust construction, weighing approximately 8.2 ounces (232 grams) in its E-mount version. Its all-metal body is finished with a polished surface that not only looks refined but also promises to provide a sturdy, durable feel in the hand. A sealed bayonet-style dustproof rubber ring provides an extra layer of protection, keeping out dust and debris during extended outdoor or travel shoots while maintaining smooth handling.

Specifically engineered for APS-C format cameras, the lens is compatible with Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z mounts, giving photographers flexibility across popular mirrorless systems. Its 10mm ultra-wide focal length paired with a bright f/2.8 maximum aperture allows for expansive compositions and strong low-light performance.

A dedicated AF/MF switch enables quick transitions between autofocus and manual focus, allowing users to exercise precise control depending on the shooting situation. The lens also features a 62mm front filter thread, accommodating popular filters such as polarizers and neutral density (ND) glass.

Overall, the design strikes a balance between practicality, durability, and ease of use, making it well-suited for a variety of photography genres, including landscapes, architecture, travel, and street.

Autofocus and Handling

Speed and precision are central to this release. The AF 10mm f/2.8 is equipped with a fast, silent autofocus motor, making it suitable for both still photography and video work. A dedicated AF/MF switch enables quick transitions to manual focusing, providing photographers with full control when precision adjustments are required. The manufacturer also emphasizes the lens’s ability to deliver crisp center detail, a particularly important quality for ultra-wide optics where sharpness often falls off toward the edges.

Optical Performance

The 10mm lens promises to provide a dramatic angle of view while avoiding the heavy curvature typically associated with fisheye designs. Its rectilinear rendering makes it ideal for architecture and interiors, where straight lines must remain true, as well as for wide, immersive landscapes. The bright maximum aperture of f/2.8 enhances its flexibility in low-light conditions, opening the door to creative depth-of-field effects. Combined with its quiet autofocus motor, the lens also has strong potential for use in video production, where both clarity and silence are critical.

Practical Applications

The AF 10mm f/2.8 has clear appeal across different types of photography. For travel shooters, its small size and ultra-wide coverage make it ideal for cityscapes and landscapes alike. Architectural and interior photographers benefit from its rectilinear correction, which avoids the distortions of fisheye designs. Astrophotographers will find the f/2.8 aperture useful for capturing more light under dark skies, while videographers gain from the silent autofocus system and the ability to use filters for controlled exposure.

Positioned as an affordable yet feature-rich option, it aims to appeal to travel shooters, landscape enthusiasts, architectural photographers, and anyone looking for a wider creative perspective.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans AF 10mm f/2.8 is already available in China and will soon reach international markets, with pricing listed at ¥999 in China, which is around $140 at current exchange rates. Although official U.S. pricing may vary, it is a safe bet that the new 10mm f/2.8 lens will be an affordable prime for APS-C photographers.

Image credits: 7Artisans