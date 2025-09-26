The Fujifilm X-T30 II Is Not Discontinued, Remains an ‘Active Part’ of X-Series Line

Despite inaccurate reports and mislabeled product listings claiming otherwise, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is not discontinued, according to the company.

Earlier today, B&H Photo temporarily listed the Fujifilm X-T30 II as discontinued, prompting some reports that the camera had been officially discontinued by Fujifilm. However, after making Fujifilm aware of the listing at B&H, the “discontinued” designation has been removed.

“The Fujifilm X-T30 II is not discontinued and is an active part of our X Series lineup at this time,” a Fujifilm representative tells PetaPixel in an email.

If the camera was never been discontinued, some may be wondering why B&H Photo listed it as such earlier today. That is likely due to the retailer’s policy of not taking orders for products for which it has no set-in-stone allocations. If B&H doesn’t know when it is getting a camera shipment in or doesn’t have a clear idea of how many it will have, it stops taking orders for that equipment. This means that customers aren’t waiting in limbo for a camera to arrive and don’t get hit with unexpected price increases (which has become more of an issue lately).

PetaPixel‘s sources have been given no indication that Fujifilm is close to releasing a new X-T30 camera, despite some outlets believing the camera’s launch is imminent. That belief is likely why the false rumor that the X-T30 II had been discontinued was disseminated so quickly, despite being inaccurate.

The X-T30 II was launched in 2021 and was a light upgrade over the original X-T30 that came out in 2019. It features a 26.1-megapixel APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor and the X-Processor 4 Quad-Core CPU. The camera can shoot 30 frames per second at 1.25x crop and 20 frames per second without a crop with the electronic shutter, or eight frames per second with the mechanical shutter.

It is also hard to find right now. Fujifilm USA’s store does not have any in stock and neither does B&H Photo, unsurprisingly. Adorama also lists the camera as on backorder with a shipment expected in November. At the time of publication, there is one X-T30 II available to purchase from the Fujifilm store on Amazon, but it’s priced at nearly double MSRP.

