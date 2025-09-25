ProGrade Quickly Fixes SD Card Issue With Certain Canon Cameras

Canon EOS R series camera owners with ProGrade Digital SD cards should take notice of a new update to ProGrade’s free Refresh Pro software. A newly discovered issue using ProGrade SD cards in certain Canon cameras has been resolved, but photographers will need to update their cards to ensure proper performance.

ProGrade discovered that its SD cards may no longer be recognized on certain Canon cameras, including the Canon EOS R5 Mark II (firmware version 1.1.1), the Canon EOS R5 (firmware version 2.2.0), and the Canon EOS R3 (firmware version 1.9.0). This is specifically an SD card issue and does not impact ProGrade’s CFexpress memory cards, namely the CFexpress Type B cards used in some Canon mirrorless cameras, including the three affected models.

ProGrade Digital tells PetaPixel that it discovered that the affected cameras read SD cards differently than they did on prior firmware versions, which necessitated a change in how ProGrade’s Refresh Pro software formats SD cards after the “sanitization” process. Refresh Pro is specifically designed for ProGrade Digital memory cards and readers, ensuring stable, high-end performance even after extended use. The software checks the health of memory cards and, when necessary, can defragment and reformat a memory card to a factory-new state.

In Refresh Pro version 4.0.4, released today, ProGrade has adjusted the way its software sanitizes SD cards to ensure that the cards are entirely usable with affected Canon EOS R mirrorless cameras. Any users with SD cards that are not recognized by their cameras are advised to download the latest version of Refresh Pro and perform a fresh sanitize on their cards to resolve the issue.

While this is the first time ProGrade’s SD cards have experienced issues with Canon cameras, it is not a new issue for some Canon mirrorless cameras. Earlier this year, for example, SanDisk warned photographers that its SD cards may record corrupted or unreadable image files when used in the Canon EOS R5 Mark II. In that case, the solution was for SanDisk to offer a warranty replacement card. Fortunately, ProGrade users simply need to download the free software and perform a straightforward function to address the issue in this case.

Image credits: Canon and ProGrade Digital