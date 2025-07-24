Canon Re-Releases Latest R1 and R5 II Firmware After Fixing Bugs

Canon has re-released firmware for the EOS R1 and R5 Mark II after having to pull both updates last week due to an error that caused video to not be recorded properly when using a memory card larger than 2 TB.

Last week, a notice was published to the Canon USA and Canon Japan websites stating that the latest firmware version 1.1.0 for the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II had been pulled and advised those who may have already downloaded the update not to install it into their cameras.

“Unfortunately, the latest firmware version 1.1.0 for the EOS R1 is temporarily unavailable as Canon has determined that playback may not be possible on the camera or a PC when users are shooting videos with pre-recording settings using a card larger than 2TB,” Canon USA wrote in a notice on its website. “Canon is taking steps to have the firmware available as soon as possible. Please check back soon to see if the firmware is available to download.”

“If you have already downloaded the firmware, please do not update it,” Canon Japan added.

That bug has been fixed for both the R5 Mark II and R1: “Fixes an issue where video could not be recorded correctly when using a memory card larger than 2TB with the [Pre-recording] setting enabled.”

Curiously, there was another bug that Canon needed to address on the R1 that was more serious, as outlined by the patch notes in the new firmware download: “Fixes an issue where the camera failed to operate properly after updating to Firmware Version 1.1.0 if the still photo shooting/movie recording switch function was set to [Silent shutter function switching] or [Disable].”

The firmware, version 1.1.2 for the EOS R1 and version 1.1.1 for the EOS R5 Mark II, is available to download now and not only fixes these issues, but also adds back the other features that were announced on July 16. It adds a host of new features, including Servo AF updates designed to assist sports photographers, pre-continuous shooting improvements, exposure simulation for flash shooting, and support for up to 8TB CFexpress memory cards to both cameras. The EOS R1 was also meant to receive a panning assist update already found in the EOS R3 that “optimizes smooth tracking for fast-moving subjects.”

While these were rather serious bugs that photographers would likely prefer not to have made it into a release build, Canon was pretty fast at getting them resolved, as it has been less than a week since they were pulled.