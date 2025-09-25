A Brand-New Camera Company is Making a Spiritual Successor to the Lumix GM5

Lifelong photographer Côme Courteault co-founded Esquisse Camera to develop a brand-new Micro Four Thirds camera that channels the spirit of popular compact cameras of the past while delivering the performance that demanding modern photographers expect.

The Esquisse Camera — “esquisse” means “sketch” or “outline” in French — is a “timeless carry-everywhere camera of exceptional quality.” While it is still more than a year out from the expected launch in Q4 2026, the concept is undeniably exciting.

The Concept Behind the Esquisse Camera

“Our goal is to capture the timeless shooting feel of a Leica M, the pocket ability of a Ricoh GR, and the modern performance of today’s cameras,” Courteault tells PetaPixel.

“I watched your video on the [Panasonic] GM5 a few weeks ago and it hit home for me as a fellow enthusiast,” Courteault adds. “That camera does deserve a real successor.”

Whether the Esquisse is that desired GM5 successor remains to be seen, but it shows significant promise.

Micro Four Thirds is a compelling choice of format, as it enables the Esquisse to remain very small while not sacrificing high-end image quality. It is an open standard in a strong sense, but it is worth noting that Esquisse, like other companies making Micro Four Thirds products, must pay to license the format. The four-person team is dotting all their i’s and crossing their t’s with their ambitious new camera project.

Esquisse Camera Specifications: An Impressive Micro Four Thirds Camera (On Paper)

The team has already shared several details about the camera, despite it still being in the early stages of development. The Micro Four Thirds camera will feature a sensor with at least 20 megapixels, deliver a native ISO range of 200 to 25600, and utilize a multi-point autofocus system.

The camera will be 105 x 70 x 35 millimeters (4.1 x 2.8 x 1.4 inches) and weigh approximately 350 grams (12.3 ounces), which is admittedly a fair bit heavier than a camera like the Panasonic GM5, which weighs a mere 211 grams (7.4 ounces). Esquisse says its new camera will remain compact, portable, and discreet, while delivering an exceptional, premium feel. The Esquisse will have an all-metal body milled from a single block of aluminum (hello, Sigma BF) which will then be wrapped in a finely-textured leather, “inspired by classic film cameras.” The camera body will also be dust- and splash-resistant.

As for its control mechanism, the team is targeting a familiar, classic approach to the user experience. The camera will have a shutter release, independent ISO and exposure control dials, a clickable control wheel on the rear, a pair of function buttons, and touchpad autofocus via its three-inch rear touchscreen.

Thankfully, the Esquisse will also feature an electronic viewfinder. The team targets a 3.69 million-dot OLED EVF, and cites the desire to have a large touchscreen and high-resolution EVF as part of the reason why the Esquisse is a bit taller and heavier than the Panasonic GM5, which, at least in part, inspires the new Micro Four Thirds camera. The Esquisse also promises better handling thanks to its slightly larger size.

Courteault adds that the Esquisse will feature 256GB of internal storage, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a USB-C port. The internal battery promises at least 300 shots, although the precise size of the battery has not been disclosed yet.

Premium Camera At a Reasonable Price in 2026

These features and specifications are certainly compelling, and the team is targeting a retail price between $1,500 and $2,000.

“Yes, it’s a premium price, but beauty and uncompromising quality have their value,” the team writes. “The Esquisse Camera delivers an unmatched combination of stunning design, portability, performance, and pure shooting pleasure.”

Beyond building a brand new Micro Four Thirds camera, the small upstart team at Esquisse hopes to build a strong photographic community through their new camera project.

Prototype development is underway, with engineering and testing expected to commence early next year. In Q2 2026, Esquisse aims to commence testing and initiate its manufacturing process for commercial release. The team is targeting Q4 2026 for the official launch and first deliveries.

Those interested in following the Esquisse Camera project are encouraged to sign up on the company’s website, where they will receive behind-the-scenes development news, an exclusive launch price, and the opportunity to share their ideas directly with the team.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of this camera’s development is the Esquisse team’s choice to avoid crowdfunding.

“We want to remain privately funded, and we will open pre-orders only when we launch the first production batch,” Courteault tells PetaPixel. “We don’t want to take money from our customers before we have a fully working camera. We prefer fundraising with private, professional investors rather than with our customers.”

PetaPixel‘s Take

While developing and building a modern digital camera is an immense undertaking and will come with distinct challenges for the Esquisse team, we are excited to follow this project. It is an excellent idea, and the team has realistic targets and a strong understanding of the challenges associated with making a camera.

Now, that doesn’t mean that every single goal will be achieved on the timeline the team has outlined, but the goal is an admirable one and, if everything works out, the Esquisse Camera will be a compelling option for photographers who want a stylish, compact camera that takes excellent photos.

Without the massive staff and R&D budgets behind new camera releases from major manufacturers, the Esquisse Camera has a steep hill to climb. It will likely be unable to compete across certain parameters, including computational photography and high-speed performance. However, the team is prioritizing a camera that is easy to use, beautiful, and capable. These are achievable goals.

“When you love holding your camera, when it feels like an extension of your creative vision, you’ll use it more,” Esquisse says. “And when you use it more, you’ll capture more of life’s beautiful moments. That’s the real magic of photography.”

Arguably, part of the magic of photography is how it inspires other people to do incredible things. We sure hope the Esquisse Camera will be one of those incredible things when it eventually launches.

Image credits: Renders and sketches provided by Esquisse. Header image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.