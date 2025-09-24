The Lumix S 100-500mm f/5-7.1 is Panasonic’s First Full Frame Ultra Tele Zoom

Panasonic has announced the Lumix S 100-500mm f/5-7.1 OIS, the company’s first ultra telephoto zoom lens for full-frame L-mount.

The lens is the first in the Lumix S series lineup to offer a focal length of up to 500mm, which is the company’s mark for an “ultra telephoto zoom.” The lens supports teleconverters to allow photographers to get up to 1000mm of range while promising to deliver high resolution and beautiful bokeh. The lens, excluding caps, hood, and tripod mount, weighs 1,285 grams (about 2.83 pounds). It does, however, ship with all those accessories.

The new 100-500mm f/5-7.1 telephoto zoom is constructed of 19 elements arranged into 12 groups, including two UED lenses, two ED lenses, and two UHR glass elements. It has an aperture range of f/5 through f/29 at the wide end and f/7.1 to f/40 at the long end, all facilitated via an 11-bladed diaphragm. The front element features a large 82mm filter diameter.

It has a maximum magnification of 0.16x at the wide end and 0.36x at the telephoto end. It has a close focusing distance of 0.80 meters (2.62 feet) at the wide end and 1.5 meters (4.92 feet) and the telephoto end.

Panasonic says that the lens has an optimized element arrangement powered by a Dual Phase Linear Motor, which allows the lens to stay “remarkably compact” at an overall length of 196.1mm while still delivering deep zoom with excellent autofocus performance. The company says it is fast, precise, and silent, and thanks to Dual I.S. 2 image stabilization, the lens delivers seven stops of stabilization when used in tandem with a compatible L-mount camera.

The 100-500mm f/5-7.1 also features a customizable focus ring and focus button. The former can be customized to a variety of settings, such as aperture control, while the button can be assigned to a long list of other functions. The telephoto lens also supports Panasonic Lumix’s focus breathing suppression and micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure transitions in video. As mentioned, the lens is compatible with Panasonic’s 1.4x and 2x teleconverters, turning the lens into a 700mm f/10 or a 1000mm f/14 at the long ends.

The new Panasonic Lumix S 100-500mm f/5-7.1 OIS is set to be available to pre-order starting September 25 for $2,099.99.

Image credits: Panasonic Lumix