$299 Wacom One 14 Lets You Edit Your Photos With a Pen

Wacom’s new entry-level One 14 Pen Display features a larger 14-inch pen display, a refined design, and still costs just $299.

Pen display tablets like the One 14 promise to make it easier for visual artists to sketch, illustrate, and even edit their photos. Pen tablets have long been a go-to tool for image retouchers, and a pen display tablet makes it even easier to edit images by putting photos directly on the tablet itself.

While the One 14 loses the touch capabilities of its predecessor, the One 13 Touch released in 2023, a move that Wacom says was made to ensure the One 14 maintained the same $300 price tag, it offers some upgrades to offset the loss.

The device has a bigger 14-inch Full HD IPS display with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coating. The screen covers 98% of the sRGB color space, which, while not rivaling the most color-accurate dedicated displays on the market, is still sufficient for on-the-go photo editing. The screen has 8-bit color depth, a somewhat dim max brightness of 285 nits, and 16ms response time.

The accompanying pen sports a battery-free design that doesn’t require charging, and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Users can also personalize their pen with fun colors. The pen has two customizable buttons. The One 14 also works with third-party pens, including models from Staedtler, LAMY, and Dr. Grip.

Physically, the One 14 has the same footprint as the One 13 Touch thanks to thinner bezels. The bezel ranges from 11 to 13 millimeters around the device. The Wacom One 14 weighs just 750 grams, so it is a lightweight, portable pen display.

It has a pretty simple design and lacks ExpressKeys found on Wacom’s higher-end, more expensive devices. The One 14 Pen Display has a tether hole, pen holder on top, LED indicator, USB-C port, and a couple of buttons. It’s a spartan design.

The Wacom One 14 connects to a Mac or PC via a single USB-C cable. In the case when a connected computer does not support power delivery, video, and data over USB-C, an external power adapter may be required. Computers without a USB-C port aren’t left out in the cold, as there is an optional Wacom Converter with HDMI and USB-A connectivity. Although the tablet may work without any special software, Wacom highly recommends that users install all available drivers before using the One 14.

“The Wacom One 14 is designed for people taking their first steps into digital drawing and illustration,” says Koji Yano, Senior Vice President, Creative Experience Unit at Wacom. “By combining a larger screen and trusted pen technology in a way that makes it easy for creative beginners to get started, it gives users the confidence to enjoy creating from day one.”

Pricing and Availability

The Wacom One 14 will begin shipping this fall through Wacom’s online store and select retailers. The One 14 will cost $299.

Image credits: Wacom