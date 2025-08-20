Ricoh’s Tiny GF-2 Flash for the GR IV Has a Clever Automatic Mode

Jeremy Gray

A compact black digital camera with a textured grip, extended lens, and raised rectangular pop-up flash. The letters "GR" are visible on the lower right corner of the camera front.

Alongside the Ricoh GR IV compact camera, Ricoh Imaging announced the Ricoh GF-2, a new super-compact flash designed exclusively for the GR IV camera.

The Ricoh GF-2 is a small, lightweight accessory flash unit that delivers an automatic flash function when mounted to the GR IV. The flash has a maximum guide number of 3 (at ISO 100/m), so it’s not the most powerful flash, but Ricoh says it has prioritized portability for the GF-2.

The flash weighs just 19 grams (about 0.7 ounces) and is only 31 millimeters (1.2 inches) tall. The GF-2 doesn’t add much size or weight to the GR IV, but if users need to remove it, the GF-2 itself easily slips into a small pocket.

A close-up view of a black camera flash unit, showing the front side with the rectangular flash bulb and mounting contacts visible at the bottom.
The Ricoh GF-2 Super-Compact Flash weighs under 20 grams (about 0.7 ounces).

When used alongside the GR IV in its ISO Auto Flash mode, the GR IV and GF-2 work together to achieve the appropriate flash power and camera ISO setting for a given subject at its measured distance from the camera.

“This mode enhances the GR IV’s snapshot operations in casual flash photography,” Ricoh Imaging explains.

Rear view of a Ricoh digital camera with a large display screen, control buttons on the right side, and an attached rectangular accessory labeled "GF-2" on top with an ON/OFF TEST switch and USB-C port.
When used on the new Ricoh GR IV, the GF-2 flash has fancy automatic features.

When used on a different GR-series camera, the GF-2 only operates in its full-power mode because the alignment of the flash contacts, save for the X-sync contact, differs from the GR IV’s hot shoe design. However, Ricoh says it is working on a firmware update for GR III-series cameras that will add automatic flash discharge level adjustments. The firmware is expected to arrive in October.

The Ricoh GF-2 features a built-in lithium-ion battery that is not user-replaceable. The flash offers up to 270 full-power flashes per charge and recharges via a USB-C port. Ricoh says the flash recharges from empty in about two hours. The flash’s refresh cycle at full power is approximately two seconds. One additional note: the GF-2 does not support Ricoh’s wide conversion lens attachment, as vignetting will occur due to the flash’s short height.

Pricing and Availability

 The Ricoh GF-2 Super-Compact Flash will be available in September for $119.95 in the United States and $149.99 in Canada.

Image credits: Ricoh Imaging

