Ricoh’s Tiny GF-2 Flash for the GR IV Has a Clever Automatic Mode

Alongside the Ricoh GR IV compact camera, Ricoh Imaging announced the Ricoh GF-2, a new super-compact flash designed exclusively for the GR IV camera.

The Ricoh GF-2 is a small, lightweight accessory flash unit that delivers an automatic flash function when mounted to the GR IV. The flash has a maximum guide number of 3 (at ISO 100/m), so it’s not the most powerful flash, but Ricoh says it has prioritized portability for the GF-2.

The flash weighs just 19 grams (about 0.7 ounces) and is only 31 millimeters (1.2 inches) tall. The GF-2 doesn’t add much size or weight to the GR IV, but if users need to remove it, the GF-2 itself easily slips into a small pocket.

When used alongside the GR IV in its ISO Auto Flash mode, the GR IV and GF-2 work together to achieve the appropriate flash power and camera ISO setting for a given subject at its measured distance from the camera.

“This mode enhances the GR IV’s snapshot operations in casual flash photography,” Ricoh Imaging explains.

When used on a different GR-series camera, the GF-2 only operates in its full-power mode because the alignment of the flash contacts, save for the X-sync contact, differs from the GR IV’s hot shoe design. However, Ricoh says it is working on a firmware update for GR III-series cameras that will add automatic flash discharge level adjustments. The firmware is expected to arrive in October.

The Ricoh GF-2 features a built-in lithium-ion battery that is not user-replaceable. The flash offers up to 270 full-power flashes per charge and recharges via a USB-C port. Ricoh says the flash recharges from empty in about two hours. The flash’s refresh cycle at full power is approximately two seconds. One additional note: the GF-2 does not support Ricoh’s wide conversion lens attachment, as vignetting will occur due to the flash’s short height.

Pricing and Availability

The Ricoh GF-2 Super-Compact Flash will be available in September for $119.95 in the United States and $149.99 in Canada.

Image credits: Ricoh Imaging