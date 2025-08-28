Popular Washington Mountain Photographer Dies in Climbing Fall

An adventure photographer, recognized for documenting climbs on Washington’s highest and most difficult peaks, has died after falling when a handhold broke loose during an ascent.

Ross James Wallette, an accomplished photographer, videographer, and climbing guide, was killed earlier this month while attempting to reach the summit of Mount Fury, one of the most demanding mountains in the North Cascades.

His father, Roland Ross Wallette, confirmed his death to The Seattle Times. Wallette, who was based in Tri-Cities, Washington, is survived by his wife Hyeran and their daughter Gianna, who was born in 2017.

The 43-year-old photographer was assisting a mountain researcher on August 18 when the accident occurred. Wallette, who had previously climbed Mount Fury, lost his grip when a hold gave way on the “Finger” section of the peak, about 8,100 feet above sea level. Officials say he fell 200 to 300 feet. A climbing partner activated an SOS device, and park rangers responded by helicopter at about 5:45 P.M. Rescuers attempted lifesaving measures, but Wallette died at the scene.

Wallette grew up with a strong interest in hiking, backpacking, and the outdoors. He enrolled at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, intending to study music, but shifted his focus after discovering photography.

“His photography was his love,” his father tells The Seattle Times.

After graduation, Wallette stayed in Ellensburg, photographing portraits, weddings, and other events. According to the Tri-City Herald, He later moved into commercial and fashion photography, but eventually combined his photography skills with his love of the outdoors as an outdoor-adventure photographer. Wallette began offering clients photo shoots on mountain trails and high ridges, including weddings where couples carried their clothing up steep routes and changed in tents for pictures.

Roughly five years ago, Wallette turned to photographing technical climbing, building a reputation for capturing difficult ascents. He had been scheduled to work on a shoot for Outdoor Magazine at Mount Rainier the weekend following his death.

In September 2024, Wallette achieved a personal goal by becoming the 94th climber to finish the Washington Bulger List, summiting the state’s 100 tallest peaks. Some of his climbs are featured in 100 Summits: Bulgers in a Season, a YouTube film he shot. The film follows Andrew Okerlund, who became the youngest person to complete the Bulger List.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support Wallette’s family.

Image credits: Header photo via GoFundMe and social media.