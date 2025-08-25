Photographer’s Images of Hurricane Katrina Aftermath Still Shock 20 Years Later

Matt Growcoot
A black-and-white photo shows an old, overturned car on a rough, deserted road lined with damaged houses. On the left, a faded family portrait lies in debris, symbolizing loss amid destruction.
Photographer Richard Sharum was still a student when he cobbled together film and a camera to document the Hurricane Katrina aftermath.

20 years ago, Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans claiming 1,833 lives — one of the worst U.S. disasters of all time.

Photographer Richard Sharum, who was only curious about image-making at the time, decided to visit the destruction some eight months after Katrina hit The Big Easy.

“The media had moved on months before. I never saw one photographer or media outlet while there,” Sharum tells PetaPixel. “This was eight months after the storm and the country had moved on at that point, interested in other things. I knew there was still destruction, but I had no idea that it was as bad as it was.”

A person stands among debris next to a damaged house; several photo albums are scattered on the ground amid the wreckage and fallen leaves.

A person in casual clothes carries a bag through a makeshift pantry stocked with canned goods and food crates, with shelves and boxes organized on wooden pallets.

A person lies sprawled on a metal bench near train tracks, appearing to rest with their head back and one arm over their face. Cars are parked in the background, and a trash can sits nearby on a stone-paved area.

Black and white image of a neighborhood devastated by fire, with charred debris, collapsed structures, and standing brick chimneys. Nearby intact houses remain, and leafless trees are visible against a cloudy sky.

A dock and boats heavily damaged by a storm; debris, wood planks, and broken parts fill the water along the pier, with several tilted and wrecked sailboats lining the edge.

Black and white photo of a street band playing brass instruments while marching; people in uniforms and hats lead, with buildings, flags, and a crowd in the background.

What Sharum found upon arriving in New Orleans shocked him. “It was the first time I had been confronted with sorrow and destruction on a massive scale. I had no idea when I set out for the city that I would be changed forever as a result, and that I would be convinced of a destiny of documentation.”

Sharum was a broke college student when he set out to cover Katrina’s aftermath. He was working for a small camera store and arranged to be paid partly in old 100-foot bulk rolls of Kodak Tri-X.

“I would bulk-roll the film myself in reusable canisters. I took about 10 rolls with me. I used grant money meant for college books, and bought a used Canon Elan7e and a 17-35L lens,” he explains.

A damaged house with an upside-down American flag hanging from the front, debris scattered around, and two men in front—one walking away and another inside the open doorway. Spray-painted markings are visible on the house.

An elderly man with glasses and a beard stands smiling in the foreground, while behind him is a scene of devastation with debris, a fallen sign, and damaged trees under a partly cloudy sky.

A man in a baseball cap and oversized shirt stands in the doorway of a cluttered, flood-damaged room, with water-stained walls, a broken window screen, and scattered clothes. Light streams in from the open door.

A man reclines on a stone plaza beside a resting dog, while a musician plays a trumpet nearby. People sit on benches and walk in the background on a sunny day. A tip box sits on the ground by the musician.

Two men on a city sidewalk next to a wall with torn and weathered flyers; one man sits on the ground looking down, while the other stands leaning against the wall.

A woman lays on the grass in the foreground while another sits under a tree in the background on a sunny day in a park with scattered trees and a gently sloping hill.

Given Sharum took the photos at the very beginning of his career, which has since blossomed — PetaPixel previously covered his project Spina America — he has some gripes with his younger self.

“There are some aesthetic qualities that have stuck around, but there were also a lot of missed moments, as I hadn’t learned how to approach people in a meaningful way yet,” he says.

“I take quite a few more portraits now. At the time I was such a purist that I considered portraits unethical. I hadn’t learned yet that they can be an effective document in and of themselves. These images I feel still represent me well though, and the way I see the world.”

A black and white photo of a room with a cracked, dry mud floor. Pieces of the floor are broken and uneven. The room appears abandoned, and sunlight enters through a doorway leading outside.

A stack of old, damaged photographs and papers lies on the ground among dry leaves and dirt. The top photo shows a faded portrait of a family or group of children, illuminated by sunlight. The image is in black and white.

A damaged wooden house with broken siding and an open door. In the background, a car is tilted on top of debris near another house. The scene appears chaotic and shows signs of destruction.

A black and white photo showing a person holding damaged photos, with more water-damaged photographs, debris, and broken furniture scattered on the floor of a messy, abandoned room.

A person in silhouette looks up at a large hole in the ceiling of a damaged room filled with debris, torn insulation, and scattered papers, with daylight shining through the opening.

A person walks past abandoned, dilapidated houses with boarded windows, debris, and graffiti on the walls under a partly cloudy sky. The scene is in black and white, conveying a sense of neglect and decay.

To mark 20 years since Katrina, Sharum has released a book of his photographs titled The Storm. In it, he reflects soulfully on his experience. In one encounter, a resident told him he was “crazy” for going, saying the city was full of “wolves.”

Sharum tells PetaPixel that the same resident later showed him round and took him into a private residence.

“The people living in that house looked at me and told me with a straight face that if Eddie wasn’t there, they would’ve killed me, taken my camera and wallet, and thrown me in the river,” says Sharum.

But aside from that alarming comment, Sharum walked around on foot for 10 days and everyone he came across was “happy someone came to see how bad it was.”

A black-and-white photo showing a close-up of a child’s face in the foreground and a man in a baseball cap looking back from the driver’s seat in a cluttered car interior.

An overturned car lies on a muddy roadside in front of damaged, abandoned houses. The area appears desolate, with debris scattered, broken windows, and a cloudy sky overhead.

Two people sit at opposite ends of a long table in a large, empty room. One looks into the distance, while the other rests their head on folded arms, suggesting fatigue or sadness. Several empty chairs surround them.

A black-and-white photo of a classroom chalkboard with handwritten messages about being left in a shelter after Hurricane Katrina. Bottles and other items sit on a shelf below the board; a number line and fraction chart are visible.

A veterinarian in surgical gown and gloves operates on a dog lying on an exam table in a clinic, surrounded by medical equipment and supplies. The scene is detailed and busy, captured in black and white.

Extract from The Storm

Building after building, street after street, the signs of utter chaos made themselves apparent. In addition to the now ubiquitous symbols left on doors and broken windows by emergency and rescue crews (a spray-painted X, with its quadrants noting the date the building was searched
and a letter indicating life or death found inside) there were also messages of desperation. HELP. SAVE US. Sometimes just, PLEASE, alongside words of warning: WILL SHOOT LOOTERS…GLADLY. All of these things pointed to a city in collapse, both structurally and socially.

The entire Lower Ninth was flooded to the point where it lifted houses from their foundations and pushed them onto one another, precisely the same way a push broom just shoves everything against a wall. You wouldnʼt think something the size of a four-bedroom house could move like that, not to mention, stack like that. Cars were still upside down and resting on the tops of trees like mangled metal pterodactyl nests. An 18-wheeler was turned on its side in the front yard of what used to be someoneʼs home with photo albums covering the ground around it. The most disturbing part of it all was the solitude. I was completely alone in this neighborhood that obviously was once full of life, full of living. No cats, dogs, birds, nothing. The trees, or what remained of them, looked like a giant had pulled and stripped them of all foliage, snapping branches, power lines, telephone poles and everything else from the ground. At first I felt wrong for being there, like I was trespassing and trampling upon the lives and memories of others who had already experienced so much horror. I eventually came to realize that this neighborhood looked the way it did, still, after eight months, because no one who had the power to do anything really gave a s***. The country had moved on, and with the prospect of headline-grabbing photos moving with it, so had the photographers. There was no one here and it angered me. This was still important (maybe even more important) I told myself. It seemed the storm was just the beginning of what was an entirely different, yet equally important story. Finally, I saw signs of movement up ahead in between the rows of destruction. In the distance was a man, walking all alone ahead of me in the middle of the street. He was just walking. He had nothing in his hands and he didnʼt even seem to be looking at anything in particular. He also wasnʼt stopping, he just kept moving forward. Maybe it was his first time back in his old neighborhood and he was just in shock over it all. I cannot overstate the absolute wasteland that beheld our collected view. It may seem like hyperbole all these years later, but it reminded me of images of Hiroshima after the Enola Gay paid a visit. The amount of force required to bend vehicles in half, to prop them up and balance them on air-conditioner window units, or bend and twist them around the corner of a building like an old aluminum can was just unfathomable. I didnʼt want to bother him in this moment of his, whatever it was for him. The last thing he needed was some young photographer asking questions. What the f*** could I do for him now? No, my duty was to witness — just be a witness and document— for the future, I thought pretentiously, a future that seemed in that moment both meaningless and hopeless.

300 signed copies of The Storm are avaialble but selling fast. More of Sharum’s work can be found on his website and Instagram.

, ,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Photographer Richard Misrach and His Hurricane Katrina Graffiti Photos
Crushed Dreams and Moldy Memories: The Messages on Homes After Hurricane Katrina
4 Lessons for Photographers from the Story of Desiree Genera
A man with a white beard sits on worn steps outside a house (left); an aerial view shows a flooded neighborhood with partially submerged houses (right). Nat Geo’s ‘Hurricane Katrina’ Documentary Removes the Gap Between the Past and Present
Discussion