Photographer’s Images of Hurricane Katrina Aftermath Still Shock 20 Years Later

20 years ago, Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans claiming 1,833 lives — one of the worst U.S. disasters of all time.

Photographer Richard Sharum, who was only curious about image-making at the time, decided to visit the destruction some eight months after Katrina hit The Big Easy.

“The media had moved on months before. I never saw one photographer or media outlet while there,” Sharum tells PetaPixel. “This was eight months after the storm and the country had moved on at that point, interested in other things. I knew there was still destruction, but I had no idea that it was as bad as it was.”

What Sharum found upon arriving in New Orleans shocked him. “It was the first time I had been confronted with sorrow and destruction on a massive scale. I had no idea when I set out for the city that I would be changed forever as a result, and that I would be convinced of a destiny of documentation.”

Sharum was a broke college student when he set out to cover Katrina’s aftermath. He was working for a small camera store and arranged to be paid partly in old 100-foot bulk rolls of Kodak Tri-X.

“I would bulk-roll the film myself in reusable canisters. I took about 10 rolls with me. I used grant money meant for college books, and bought a used Canon Elan7e and a 17-35L lens,” he explains.

Given Sharum took the photos at the very beginning of his career, which has since blossomed — PetaPixel previously covered his project Spina America — he has some gripes with his younger self.

“There are some aesthetic qualities that have stuck around, but there were also a lot of missed moments, as I hadn’t learned how to approach people in a meaningful way yet,” he says.

“I take quite a few more portraits now. At the time I was such a purist that I considered portraits unethical. I hadn’t learned yet that they can be an effective document in and of themselves. These images I feel still represent me well though, and the way I see the world.”

To mark 20 years since Katrina, Sharum has released a book of his photographs titled The Storm. In it, he reflects soulfully on his experience. In one encounter, a resident told him he was “crazy” for going, saying the city was full of “wolves.”

Sharum tells PetaPixel that the same resident later showed him round and took him into a private residence.

“The people living in that house looked at me and told me with a straight face that if Eddie wasn’t there, they would’ve killed me, taken my camera and wallet, and thrown me in the river,” says Sharum.

But aside from that alarming comment, Sharum walked around on foot for 10 days and everyone he came across was “happy someone came to see how bad it was.”

Extract from The Storm

Building after building, street after street, the signs of utter chaos made themselves apparent. In addition to the now ubiquitous symbols left on doors and broken windows by emergency and rescue crews (a spray-painted X, with its quadrants noting the date the building was searched

and a letter indicating life or death found inside) there were also messages of desperation. HELP. SAVE US. Sometimes just, PLEASE, alongside words of warning: WILL SHOOT LOOTERS…GLADLY. All of these things pointed to a city in collapse, both structurally and socially. The entire Lower Ninth was flooded to the point where it lifted houses from their foundations and pushed them onto one another, precisely the same way a push broom just shoves everything against a wall. You wouldnʼt think something the size of a four-bedroom house could move like that, not to mention, stack like that. Cars were still upside down and resting on the tops of trees like mangled metal pterodactyl nests. An 18-wheeler was turned on its side in the front yard of what used to be someoneʼs home with photo albums covering the ground around it. The most disturbing part of it all was the solitude. I was completely alone in this neighborhood that obviously was once full of life, full of living. No cats, dogs, birds, nothing. The trees, or what remained of them, looked like a giant had pulled and stripped them of all foliage, snapping branches, power lines, telephone poles and everything else from the ground. At first I felt wrong for being there, like I was trespassing and trampling upon the lives and memories of others who had already experienced so much horror. I eventually came to realize that this neighborhood looked the way it did, still, after eight months, because no one who had the power to do anything really gave a s***. The country had moved on, and with the prospect of headline-grabbing photos moving with it, so had the photographers. There was no one here and it angered me. This was still important (maybe even more important) I told myself. It seemed the storm was just the beginning of what was an entirely different, yet equally important story. Finally, I saw signs of movement up ahead in between the rows of destruction. In the distance was a man, walking all alone ahead of me in the middle of the street. He was just walking. He had nothing in his hands and he didnʼt even seem to be looking at anything in particular. He also wasnʼt stopping, he just kept moving forward. Maybe it was his first time back in his old neighborhood and he was just in shock over it all. I cannot overstate the absolute wasteland that beheld our collected view. It may seem like hyperbole all these years later, but it reminded me of images of Hiroshima after the Enola Gay paid a visit. The amount of force required to bend vehicles in half, to prop them up and balance them on air-conditioner window units, or bend and twist them around the corner of a building like an old aluminum can was just unfathomable. I didnʼt want to bother him in this moment of his, whatever it was for him. The last thing he needed was some young photographer asking questions. What the f*** could I do for him now? No, my duty was to witness — just be a witness and document— for the future, I thought pretentiously, a future that seemed in that moment both meaningless and hopeless.

300 signed copies of The Storm are avaialble but selling fast. More of Sharum’s work can be found on his website and Instagram.