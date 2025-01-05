Photographer Documents Overlooked Communities in America’s Heartland

A documentary photographer spent three years traveling the spine of America to explore division in the U.S. by spending time with people he says have been ignored politically, socially, and culturally for decades.

Photographer Richard Sharum explored the 100-mile wide corridor that runs from the Canadian border all the way down to the Mexican border and covers the Dakotas, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. It’s an area often dubbed as “flyover” country, a term Sharum believes is condescending.

Sharum spoke to over 4,000 people and took over 14,000 photographs which ultimately turned into a book called Spina Americana. He was not only documenting that geographical area but also looking at what has been dividing the United States in recent years which he says is at a level not seen since the preceding years of the Civil War.

“I have been increasingly interested and anxious about our national divisions and I feel I am not alone in this anxiety,” he tells PetaPixel.

“The powers that be have done a really good job at stoking divisions over the last two decades. In addition, I have always been interested in documenting groups that are easily looked over and ignored en masse.”

Sharum shot the project between February 2021 and November 2023. He grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, and saw people working long hours for little pay which he says directly influences his work.

“I was also on the receiving end of quite a bit of verbal and physical abuse due to the color of my skin, and had to learn quickly on defending myself,” he says.

“I was able to view humanity for what it is and see how fragile one’s beliefs are when faced with another reality. I have taken that strategy into adulthood and it is obvious to me that practically all of what we deem to be different amongst ourselves is a fantasy.

“We are all almost exactly the same, regardless of color, language, culture, etc. Therefore, the barriers preventing cohesion and progress are only there because we allow them.”

When asked what he learned from the project he says that “most people just want to be seen and heard, and once they feel that, they open up like a flower.”

Sharum used a Sony RX1R II to shoot the project and eschewed color.

“It is black and white for two reasons: One, I am heavily color-blind and cannot process color. Two, for me black and white allows me to strip down the essence of what I am trying to show without any distractions to the viewer,” he explains.

“It is hard to get the viewer to concentrate on the eyes of a migrant laborer, standing in a field, if he is also wearing a bright red shirt. Black and white allows me to get to the bones of what I am saying.”

Spina Americana by Richard Sharum is published by Gost Books. More of Sharum’s work can be found on his website and Instagram.