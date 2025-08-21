Wedding Photographer Falls into Pond, But Keeps on Shooting

Wedding photographers are there to document the day without drawing too much attention to themselves. But, unfortunately, accidents do sometimes happen.

For Minnesota wedding photographer Vika Plotnikova, her mishap came just as a bride and groom were sharing their first kiss as husband and wife at a ceremony in Saint Paul in July.

“The moment I felt myself starting to lose balance, I realized there was no way to fall backward — I had to think about saving my camera,” Plotnikova tells People.

“So, I quickly shifted my foot, almost as if I was going to step into the pond. I was pretty sure it wasn’t deep and thought I could just step in like into a puddle, and no one would even notice. But it turned out to be much deeper — I ended up going in almost up to my head!”

Plotnikova’s Instagram Reel and TikTok of the incident have gone viral, racking up one million views on both platforms. Many asked whether her camera and lenses were okay, saying how anxious they were for her. Luckily, her equipment was completely fine.

“Since the ceremony had just ended, nothing was interrupted, and I was able to keep photographing the rest of the day as planned,” Plotnikova tells People. “It turned into a funny memory we all carried with us, but it didn’t stop me from doing my job for even a moment.”

Plotnikova shared some of the beautiful shots she captured that day. “Best photographer there is,” the groom writes beneath the viral Reel. “Going the extra mile to get those perfect angles even if it means a light swim.”

Plotnikova says she now keeps a spare set of clothes in the car, just in case. Wedding photographers always need to be prepared because it can be a risky business. In 2023, a Japanese wedding photographer died after falling off a roof while shooting a couple.