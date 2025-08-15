Maven Adds Even More Filters to Its Marvelous Magnetic Filter Series

Maven Filters just launched the third wave of its award-winning magnetic filter series on Kickstarter.

The Maven magnetic filters series launched in 2022 with common filter types like neutral density (ND) and circular polarizing filters. The series expanded with 20 new filters the following year, including new and improved polarizers, infrared filters, and more. PetaPixel named Maven Magnetic Filters its Accessory of the Year in 2023.

The third wave of Maven filters adds even more specialized magnetic filters and accessories. The complete list of new Maven filters is extensive. There are eight new filter types, including LPL + Diffusion (combines a linear polarizer with diffusion), a laser protection filter, Dream Soft (for dreamy images), IR830 (filters out light below 830 nanometers), Star Walker (enhances the appearance of stars), diopters for close-up photography, Star Arms (adds star bursts to bright lights), and color filters for black-and-white photography. There is also a magnetic ring light that attaches to the Maven magnetic filter thread attachment.

Alongside the new filters, Maven is adding new extra-strength adapter rings, magnetic front caps, a more rugged step-up ring, a threadless step-up ring, and a threadless step-down ring.

Other new filters are “stretch goals” for the Kickstarter campaign. The $20,000 and $100,000 thresholds have already been eclipsed, meaning that the Maven Filters Wave 3 family will include an H-Alpha filter for astrophotography and a kaleidoscope filter to create surreal kaleidoscopic effects. A third stretch goal of $250,000 seems within reach, given that the campaign has reached nearly $180,000 at the time of writing, with 29 days remaining. If this goal is reached, there will also be a Miami Skies filter, which is a graduated color effect filter designed for landscape and sunset photography.

Like the first two waves of Maven Magnetic filters, the newest wave works alongside a screw-on Maven magnetic adapter. Once this adapter is attached to the preferred lens, the filters themselves snap on magnetically, ensuring they can be rotated and swapped very quickly.

Returning to the magnetic ring light, Maven says it has been in development since shortly after the second wave of filters launched in late 2023. The company published a dedicated article about its development. It weighs 67 grams, recharges via USB-C, and has an adjustable color temperature from 2700 to 6000 K.

Pricing and Availability

The new Maven magnetic filters start at just $69 for a single filter, although this option does not include an adapter ring, case, or front cap.

For photographers without any existing Maven magnetic filters, a $199 backing option includes a front cap, adapter ring, filter case, and any four Maven magnetic filters. A $499 option adds six more filters, bringing the total to 10, and includes two adapter rings and cases. There are even more bundles that include additional filters and accessories.

Maven says the third wave of filters will begin shipping in December.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.



Image credits: Maven Filters