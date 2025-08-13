Unwitting Tourist Arrested in Thailand for Flying Drone After Nationwide Ban

A tourist and photographer is facing one year in prison for flying a drone in Thailand days after the country imposed a nationwide ban on the aerial devices.

The man, identified as a 44-year-old tourist and keen photographer, was arrested in Pattaya, Thailand, on August 7 for flying a drone to take pictures of the popular tourist hotspot.

The tourist appears to have been unaware that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand had imposed a nationwide drone ban on July 30, citing heightened national security concerns and tensions along the border with Cambodia.

According to The Straits Times, the man, a tourist from Singapore, flew the drone along Walking Street in the city’s entertainment district without authorization at around 12.20 A.M. on August 7.

Through a translator, the tourist told Pattaya City Special Affairs police officers that he was a keen photographer and was using the drone to capture a high-angle view of Walking Street’s nightlife.

Thai police say the tourist did not have the required drone-flying permit under Thai law. Officers confiscated the photographer’s drone, remote control, spare lithium batteries, drone control glasses, and black shoulder bag, according to Thai news outlet Amarin TV.

The tourist was taken into custody and charged with flying a drone without a permit. The police inspector in charge of the case said it will be reported to the Royal Thai Police. Under the Air Navigation Act, offenders, such as this tourist, face up to one year in prison and face a $1,238 (40,000 baht) fine.

Just four days earlier, on August 3, a Swedish tourist was reportedly caught flying a drone near a Pattaya beach. He was released with a warning, and his drone was seized.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has banned drone flights nationwide until August 15 to detect and prevent spy drones. Military officers are authorised to shoot down drones that breach the order. Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai says the government has tightened drone-related security after the arrest of a Cambodian soldier suspected of espionage. He says permits will be limited to agricultural zones outside the seven border provinces, granted on a case-by-case basis.

The news follows reports that a British tourist faces a $231,000 fine for flying an unauthorized drone at a festival in Spain last month. Many travelers are unaware of strict local drone laws, and Spanish authorities are reminding visitors that violations can lead to severe financial penalties.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.