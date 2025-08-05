Tourist Faces $231,000 Fine for Flying Drone in Spain

A British tourist is facing a $231,000 fine for flying an unauthorized drone at a festival in Spain last month.

Spanish police have confirmed that a British tourist flew a drone without permission during the Virgen del Carmen festival in Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife, on July 15, according to a report by Canarian Weekly.

The incident happened during the busy maritime procession, which draws thousands of attendees. Officers overseeing the event spotted an unauthorised drone in the sky and quickly traced it to Hotel Las Águilas in Puerto de la Cruz. There, they found the tourist operating the aerial device.

The individual admitted to flying the drone without a license, insurance, or any knowledge of local regulations. The drone was confiscated and the case handed to Spain’s State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA). The tourist received a fine of €200,000 ($231,000) for the unauthorised flight.

At the time, only three drones were permitted to operate — two controlled by the National Police for surveillance, and one being used for official coverage of the event. Any other drone activity was not only illegal but considered a serious safety risk in such a densely populated setting.

Under Spanish and EU law, drone operators must register, complete training, and obtain insurance before flying, especially in cities or near crowds. These rules apply to tourists as well if the drone includes a camera, and even if the device is being used purely for recreational purposes.

Authorities in Spain are now reminding visitors that violating these laws can result in significant financial penalties. Serious offences, including endangering people or flying in restricted zones, can lead to fines of up to €225,000 ($260,000).

By comparison, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a total of $341,000 in civil penalties across 27 cases between October 2022 and June 2024 — averaging far less per incident than the €200,000 ($231,000) fine given to the tourist in Spain.

The incident comes after tourists to Dubai were warned to think twice before taking photographs, as a single selfie in breach of the UAE’s strict privacy laws can carry fines of up to $136,000 or even imprisonment.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.