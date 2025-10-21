Peak Design Unveils All-New Camera Straps and a Tool-Less Tripod Plate

Jeremy Gray

A person with curly hair stands outdoors wearing a tan sweater with a camera hanging on a strap behind their back; next to a close-up of a hand adjusting a black camera strap clip attached to a camera.

Peak Design has launched all-new minimalist camera straps and a custom-built, tool-less Field Plate. Both new product lines are made from the ground up for photographers and build upon Peak Design’s established approach to design and usability.

The new fixed-length camera straps come in multiple materials and colors, while the new Field Plate securely attaches to 1/4-20″ threads on camera bodies and works with Peak Design’s tripods, Capture clips, straps, and most third-party Arca-type tripod heads.

Peak Design Form Straps

The new Peak Design Form straps combine the company’s Anchor Link quick-connection system with its most “elegant” and simple strap design yet. The streamlined straps feature ultra low-profile hardware and no visible stitching, O-rings, or connectors.

A person wearing a beige sweater is smiling and looking down while adjusting the settings on a silver camera with a black lens, against a blurred cityscape background.

“The result is a minimal aesthetic with a faster, flatter connection that can hold up to 200 pounds and blends seamlessly into most any camera setup,” Peak Design says.

The Form Rope straps are made from a custom braided nylon and polyester blend rope that promises extreme strength, some padding, and a bit of stretch. These are finished with glass-reinforced nylon Anchor housings, which Peak Design says add durability.

A person with curly hair and wearing a beige sweater holds a camera up to their face, preparing to take a photo. The camera strap is looped around their hand and the background is light and blurred.

A person with short curly hair, wearing a beige sweater, stands outdoors against a blurred city building; in one photo, they hold a camera up to their face, and in the other, the camera hangs from their neck.

On the other hand, the Form Leather straps are made using premium full-grain ECCO leather and feature machined aluminum hardware. The leather strap features a custom sealed finish, which Peak Design promises delivers “a smooth slide with just the right amount of grip.”

Both the Form Rope and Form Leather straps are fixed length, so photographers will want to select the correct length for how they want to carry the camera. There are small, medium, and long lengths, plus a dedicated size for using it as a neck strap and a short wrist cuff version.

A man with short dark hair wearing a green sweater stands on a rooftop. In one photo, he takes a picture with a camera; in the other, he smiles at the camera with his camera hanging around his neck.

Split image: On the left, a person with curly hair holds a camera up to their face. On the right, the same person holds the camera by a wrist strap, standing outdoors with a cityscape in the background.

The Form Rope camera strap comes in black, navy, and sage colorways. The Form Leather will be available in black, chestnut, and bone. The Form Rope ranges from $39.95 for the wrist strap to $49.95 for the three longer sizes. The Form Leather Strap starts at $59.95 for the cuff wrist option to $79.95 for the full-size straps.

Peak Design Field Plate

Peak Design’s new Field Plate promises to “push traditional camera plate design into new territory.” It’s a bold claim, but ultimately, a camera plate is an essential part of a full-fledged photography kit, and a good plate is critical.

A close-up of a hand attaching or detaching a camera strap clip to a black camera body, with focus on the clip mechanism and the camera lens slightly out of focus in the foreground.

What makes Peak Design’s new Field Plate special is that it features a pop-up thumb drive screw that lets photographers apply necessary torque to attach (or remove) the plate without any external tools. No more coins, keys, or hex tools required.

Close-up of a black metal recessed latch or fastener with a circular center and four screw holes at the corners, mounted on a square metal plate.

Close-up of a black Leica camera with a metal accessory mounted to the top, displaying part of the lens and textured camera body against a white background.

A simple press deploys the mechanism, which can then be twisted by hand and pressed again to stow it. Peak Design says this intuitive design “delivers a premium feel while maintaining Peak Design’s signature slim stack height.” Further, the new Field Plate promises compatibility with most third-party Arca-type tripod heads, plus, of course, full compatibility with Peak Design’s own products.

The Peak Design Field Plate is available now for $39.95.

Exciting New Options for Photographers

Peak Design, which doesn’t actually release all-new products all that often, announced a lot for photographers today.

“For more than a decade, photographers around the world have trusted our quick-connecting camera straps, and it’s incredible to spot our little red Anchor Links almost everywhere cameras are carried,” said Peak Design CEO and Founder Peter Dering.

“The new Form straps are our distillation of that heritage into something streamlined, premium, and classic. And while we were at it, we took a fresh look at the humble tripod plate, resulting in the new Field Plate, which makes mounting your camera as simple as using your thumb,” Dering continues.

Image credits: Peak Design

