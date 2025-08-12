Five New Affordable Large-Format Cameras Are Coming Soon

Jeremy Gray

A black, compact digital camera with several labeled ports on top and a wide-angle lens attached; a cable release is connected to the camera. The camera is photographed on a white background.

Ontario-based Custom Camera Building announced a new line of film cameras on Kickstarter, including panoramic 617/612 and large-format (4×5, 5×7, and 8×10) models.

The new line of cameras, each built using rugged and lightweight composite materials, promises excellent usability and aesthetics and features industrial-grade 3D-printed components. Custom Camera Building, which sells numerous products and accessories for medium- and large-format analog photography, emphasizes that each of its new cameras meets industry standards for tolerances and that the final material specifications were selected after extensive testing of “more than 20 different materials.”

A black large format camera lens assembly with a lens cap, mounted on a square lens board, photographed against a white background.
CCB 45PS
A large format camera with a wide black square body, prominent front lens, and adjustment knobs on top, photographed against a white background.
CCB 57PS
Two pieces of photographic equipment: a rectangular lightbox with control switches on the left, and a conical magnifying viewer with a lens on top on the right, both in black color.
CCB 57PS body and cone

“Years of testing and geometry changes went into the development of these cameras, and to be able to make them to meet the required tight specifications for each format,” Custom Camera Building explains. Hardware that cannot be 3D printed, like metal components, is custom machined.

In total, the new line of cameras includes the new CCB 612C and 617C convertible cameras and the new CCB 45PS, 57PS, and 810PS Large Format Cameras.

A close-up of a Linhof camera with a Technika Angulon lens, featuring a black, boxy body and metallic details, positioned on a white background.
CCB 612C
A black, handheld medium format film camera with a large lens, trigger grip, and cable release attachment, set against a white background.
CCB 617 with grip
A close-up view of a black camera with a large lens labeled "f=90mm 1:8," showing detailed focus and aperture rings, positioned against a white background.
CCB 617
A black, box-shaped camera with a large lens and a cable release attached, placed on a white background.
CCB 617

The CCB 612C can be used in 6×6, 6×9, and 6×12 formats, while the 617C works in 6×9, 6×12, and 6×17 formats. These convertible cameras feature interchangeable cones, Graflok and ground glass attachments, and snap-in masks to instantly swap between their available formats.

The CCB 45PS, 57PS, and 810PS are all large-format point-and-shoot cameras in 4×5, 5×7, and 8×10 formats. Like the CCB 612C and 617C, these new models feature interchangeable cones and support fast lens swapping.

A large format handheld camera with a wide-angle lens, a black handle grip, and a cable release attached to the shutter. The camera body is boxy and matte black.
CCB 57PS with pistol grip
A large format camera lens with a square, black cone-shaped bellows and a Rodenstock lens cap, viewed from an angle against a white background.
CCB 810PS

Custom Camera Building is also launching new accessories and conversion kits as part of its latest launch, including an improved Sinar F series to 4×5 Point and Shoot conversion, plus new support for Sinar P, Cambo, and Toyo Omega View to 4×5 Point and Shoot conversions. All the new cameras also work with CCB’s existing pinhole cones and pinhole inserts, enabling each to become a pinhole camera instantly.

Panoramic Sample Images

Wide view of a frozen, icy landscape with scattered snow and ice formations under a clear sky. The scene appears cold and desolate. The website "www.customcamerabuilding.com" is visible in the lower right corner.

Panoramic black-and-white photo of a snowy shoreline with bare trees and a wooden bench on the left, looking out over a frozen lake under a clear sky.

An old, weathered wooden shack stands on a barren, overgrown shoreline near a body of water, with leafless trees and broken benches in the foreground. The website "www.customcamerabuilding.com" is visible.

A calm river flanked by trees on both sides, with docks and stacked red canoes on the right. The sky is clear, and the water reflects the surrounding landscape. Website www.customcamerabuilding.com appears at the bottom right.

Wide panoramic view of a frozen shoreline with patches of ice and snow along the water under a clear blue sky; the website www.customcamerabuilding.com appears in the bottom right corner.

A lakeside dock with stacked canoes and a wooden ramp, surrounded by trees reflected in calm water; the website www.customcamerabuilding.com is visible in the bottom right corner.

A calm river lined with leafless and evergreen trees, with a dock and boats on the right side. Reflections of trees appear on the water. Website "www.customcamerabuilding.com" is at the bottom right.

Panoramic view of a marshland with tall dry grasses, leafless trees, and a calm waterway reflecting the blue sky on a clear day.

A modern industrial facility with blue geometric buildings and conveyor belts is reflected in calm water under a clear blue sky.

A vibrant sunset over a calm body of water with colorful clouds and contrails in the sky; the sun is low on the horizon and the website "www.customcamerabuilding.com" appears in the lower right corner.

A large industrial facility with a black dome building and blue structures stands on the waterfront, reflecting in the calm water under a clear sky.

Black and white panoramic view of a city with dense residential areas, taller buildings, a river, and industrial structures in the distance; website "www.customcamerabuilding.com" appears in the bottom right.

Pricing and Availability

Since Custom Camera Building is based in Ontario, its pricing is set in Canadian dollars, and precise exchange rates on Kickstarter will adjust based on the backer’s region. With that in mind, the Kickstarter early bird prices below are presented in CAD. The exchange rate at the time of writing is $1 CAD = $0.73 USD.

The CCB 612C Master Set with the new 612C camera body and masks, Graflok adapter, ground glass attachment, and 40mm pinhole cone is $575 CAD. The 612C body with 6×6 and 6×9 masks, the Graflok adapter, and the ground glass adapter is $325 CAD.

A disassembled large format film camera kit is shown, including the camera back, lens with attached bellows, two rectangular box-like components, and two flat covers, all laid out on a white surface.
CCB 617C Master Set

The CCB 617C Master Set, which adds short and long Graflok adapters and an additional 70mm cone, is $645 CAD, while the base model with 6×9 and 6×12 masks, Graflok adapters, and ground glass is $373 CAD.

The CCB 45PS body, cone, and calibrated/laser-engraved M65 helicoid and round lens board are $195 CAD. The CCB 57PS with the same extras is $275 CAD, as is the CCB 810PS.

Close-up of the focus and aperture rings on a camera lens, showing measurement markings with numbers including 90mm, 8, 10, 5, and the word "HYPERFOCAL." The lens surface is textured and black.
Engraved helicoid

There is also a master set of all five new cameras with all the necessary adapters and accessories available for $1,772 CAD, which encompasses an additional 10% discount on top of the Kickstarter early bird pricing.

All the new products are expected to ship in November.

Image credits: Custom Camera Building

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.

