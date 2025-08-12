Five New Affordable Large-Format Cameras Are Coming Soon

Ontario-based Custom Camera Building announced a new line of film cameras on Kickstarter, including panoramic 617/612 and large-format (4×5, 5×7, and 8×10) models.

The new line of cameras, each built using rugged and lightweight composite materials, promises excellent usability and aesthetics and features industrial-grade 3D-printed components. Custom Camera Building, which sells numerous products and accessories for medium- and large-format analog photography, emphasizes that each of its new cameras meets industry standards for tolerances and that the final material specifications were selected after extensive testing of “more than 20 different materials.”

“Years of testing and geometry changes went into the development of these cameras, and to be able to make them to meet the required tight specifications for each format,” Custom Camera Building explains. Hardware that cannot be 3D printed, like metal components, is custom machined.

In total, the new line of cameras includes the new CCB 612C and 617C convertible cameras and the new CCB 45PS, 57PS, and 810PS Large Format Cameras.

The CCB 612C can be used in 6×6, 6×9, and 6×12 formats, while the 617C works in 6×9, 6×12, and 6×17 formats. These convertible cameras feature interchangeable cones, Graflok and ground glass attachments, and snap-in masks to instantly swap between their available formats.

The CCB 45PS, 57PS, and 810PS are all large-format point-and-shoot cameras in 4×5, 5×7, and 8×10 formats. Like the CCB 612C and 617C, these new models feature interchangeable cones and support fast lens swapping.

Custom Camera Building is also launching new accessories and conversion kits as part of its latest launch, including an improved Sinar F series to 4×5 Point and Shoot conversion, plus new support for Sinar P, Cambo, and Toyo Omega View to 4×5 Point and Shoot conversions. All the new cameras also work with CCB’s existing pinhole cones and pinhole inserts, enabling each to become a pinhole camera instantly.

Panoramic Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

Since Custom Camera Building is based in Ontario, its pricing is set in Canadian dollars, and precise exchange rates on Kickstarter will adjust based on the backer’s region. With that in mind, the Kickstarter early bird prices below are presented in CAD. The exchange rate at the time of writing is $1 CAD = $0.73 USD.

The CCB 612C Master Set with the new 612C camera body and masks, Graflok adapter, ground glass attachment, and 40mm pinhole cone is $575 CAD. The 612C body with 6×6 and 6×9 masks, the Graflok adapter, and the ground glass adapter is $325 CAD.

The CCB 617C Master Set, which adds short and long Graflok adapters and an additional 70mm cone, is $645 CAD, while the base model with 6×9 and 6×12 masks, Graflok adapters, and ground glass is $373 CAD.

The CCB 45PS body, cone, and calibrated/laser-engraved M65 helicoid and round lens board are $195 CAD. The CCB 57PS with the same extras is $275 CAD, as is the CCB 810PS.

There is also a master set of all five new cameras with all the necessary adapters and accessories available for $1,772 CAD, which encompasses an additional 10% discount on top of the Kickstarter early bird pricing.

All the new products are expected to ship in November.

Image credits: Custom Camera Building

