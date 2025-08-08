TTArtisan Debuts $168 AF 40mm f/2 Full-Frame Prime Lens

TTArtisan launched a new addition to its growing collection of lenses: the AF 40mm f/2 for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts.

Designed for both professional photographers and enthusiasts alike, the new autofocus full-frame prime lens promises to deliver impressive image quality, a lightweight build, and user-friendly features at an affordable price point.

“Ideal for street, travel, documentary and everyday photography. It balances environmental context with subject isolation — a truly Versatile Focal Length trusted by photographers. The compact design supports flexible shooting angles and maintains excellent balance even on APS-C bodies,” TTArtisans says.

A woman wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat holds a camera up to her eye, preparing to take a photo outdoors with a body of water and mountains in the background.

A person wearing a silver watch and light gray sweatpants holds a camera lens near their pocket against a plain white background.

The TTArtisan AF 40mm f/2 is packed with several impressive features designed to enhance the shooting experience. It is optimized for clarity and ease of use, making it ideal for both still photography and video. Its large f/2 aperture allows for soft background blur (bokeh), suitable for portraiture and low-light shooting.

Featuring an all-metal construction, the TTArtisan AF 40mm f/2 boasts a sleek and premium design, along with a lightweight yet durable frame. The lens weighs only 5.9 to 6.2 ounces (167-176 grams), depending on the selected mount, thanks to its construction from 5052 aviation-grade aluminum. TTArtisan promises a balance of durability and portability, making it easy to carry around for extended shooting sessions without causing fatigue.

A young woman in a white sleeveless top stands indoors beside a large window, her reflection visible on the glass. She gazes thoughtfully to the side, with soft natural light illuminating her face.

A woman in a light dress stands behind a table filled with assorted flowers in glass bottles, with a large window framing lush green trees in the background. Soft natural light fills the calm, botanical scene.

For those who need flexibility, the lens offers a close minimum focusing distance of 15.75 inches (0.4 meters), making it suitable for close-up shots and detailed photography. In terms of optical quality, the lens includes 9 elements in 6 groups, ensuring sharpness and detailed rendering in all kinds of scenes. Finally, the lens features a Type-C firmware update port on the rear cap, allowing for easy updates to keep the lens’s performance up to date.

A young woman in a white sleeveless top sits at a wooden table by a window, looking outside thoughtfully. Soft light illuminates her face. A glass with a straw and a vase with flowers are on the table.

A collage with four photos: a vintage car outside Cardrona Hotel, a close-up of a white swan on water, colorful macarons on a plate, and a lone tree in a lake with mountains in the background.

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan AF 40mm f/2 is available now and priced at a competitive $168 for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts. A Leica L mount version is expected to be released soon, expanding the lens’s compatibility with additional systems.

Buy the TTArtisan AF 40mm f/2 new on Amazon.com

Nikon Z owners have another 40mm f/2 prime lens to consider, the Nikkor Z 40mm f/2. This is currently available for $227, down from its typical $297 price thanks to a $70 discount.

On the E-mount side of things, there is the Zeiss Batis 40mm f/2 CF, which costs $999 after a $350 discount.

In either case, the new TTArtisan AF 40mm f/2 is a relatively affordable option for photographers on a tighter budget.

