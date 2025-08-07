Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer Explains the Feeling of Capturing 40 Years of Iconic Images

Ken Klein

A collage with three images: a man in firefighting gear with a camera stands near smoke; a podcast cover reads “Just the Photographer with David Swanson”; two soldiers in combat gear stand together outdoors.

Photojournalist David Swanson was shot in the arm while he was embedded with U.S. Marines in Iraq in 2004. Later, he won the Pulitzer Prize for coverage of school violence in Philadelphia.

Yes, Swanson has plenty of stories about his 40-year career. He’s sharing them via a podcast series called “Just the Photographer: Stories the Photos Can’t Tell.” The first episode dropped on August 1.

The podcast features the blunt-spoken photographer describing conflict, risk, empathy, and documenting tough stories, starting with civil war in Bosnia.

A man with short gray hair and glasses, wearing a plaid shirt, leans on a window frame holding a cigarette. He looks thoughtful, gazing into the distance. The photo is black and white.
Photojournalist David Swanson

Why Did Swanson Record These Podcasts?

Swanson, an independent photographer based in Los Angeles, cites multiple motivating factors:

  • To let young photographers know what they’re getting into
  • To explain photographers’ vital role in witnessing and documenting human events (not “enemies of the state”)
  • Turning 60
  • Respect

Swanson says the podcast’s title “Just the Photographer” is taken from the question sometimes posed to news photographers who arrive at assignments and are asked, “are you the writer, or just the photographer?”

Credentials

In 2004, Swanson won a World Press Photo Golden Eye Award for his photos from Ramadi, Iraq. He was embedded with the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, Echo Company, which sustained heavy casualties, including 10 deaths in one day. Swanson was shot in the arm.

A soldier in camouflage uniform and helmet shakes hands with a man in black protective gear holding a camera. They stand outdoors near a wall, with palm trees and greenery in the background.
David Swanson (right) after he was shot in the arm in Iraq (photo provided by David Swanson)

The previous year, he was embedded with the 10th Mountain Division in Afghanistan. For more than three decades, Swanson was a photojournalist at The Philadelphia Inquirer; he moved to Los Angeles in 2019.

Well-traveled Swanson covered top stories for The Inquirer: trapped miners in Pennsylvania, the earthquake in Haiti (2010), and Hurricane Katrina (2005). He covered the Jerry Sandusky trial and was hit in the head with a brick when student protests erupted after Penn State Football Coach Joe Paterno was fired in 2011.

In 2012, a team at The Inquirer — including Swanson — won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for coverage of pervasive violence in the city’s schools.

His early interest in news photography began in high school when he sold pictures of a fire to the York Dispatch in Pennsylvania. Swanson earned a photojournalism degree from Ohio University’s School of Visual Communication in 1988.

Fire Photography

Swanson’s current images from California appear worldwide. A specialty is fire photography, as reported by PetaPixel on January 8, 2025 and September 23, 2024.

A person wearing a yellow fire-resistant jacket, helmet, and glasses stands with cameras around their neck in front of a smoky, active wildfire with flames and burning vegetation.
David Swanson covers California wildfires

His widely published photos of the Gifford Fire in southern California appeared August 5 in The New York Times and elsewhere.

Top news outlets assign Swanson to photograph wildfires, celebrities on the red carpet, unrest prompted by deportation, and more.

Black and white photo of a middle-aged man with light hair, sitting in front of a brick and wood wall. He wears a white t-shirt and shorts, with a tattoo on his left arm and a watch on his right wrist.
Photojournalist David Swanson

His photos of fire, conflict, and the glitz of Hollywood are perhaps worth a thousand words. But Swanson says they don’t tell the whole story, so he is adding his voice to explain his visual images via podcasts that share “Who, What, Where, How — And Most Importantly, WHY.”

, ,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A person stands amid thick smoke, raising a Palestinian flag above intense flames and burning debris, creating a dramatic and chaotic scene. Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer Describes the Chaos on the Streets of Los Angeles
Ep. 240: Is Apple Causing You to Miss the Shot? – and more
A fire truck with red lights illuminated drives down a smoke-filled street. Thick, dark smoke and flames are visible in the background, partially obscuring palm trees and a dimly lit sky. The scene appears intense and urgent. Veteran Photographer in LA Says Wildfire is ‘Worst’ He’s Ever Seen
A person in yellow fire protective gear and a helmet takes a selfie with a group of firefighters in the background standing on a road near a smoky forest fire. A sign on the left reads "DANGER LIVE TRACK." Trees and hills are visible beyond the smoke. Get Close, But Have an Escape Plan: What It’s Like Photographing Wildfires
Discussion