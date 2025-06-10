Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer Describes the Chaos on the Streets of Los Angeles

Ken Klein
A person stands amidst thick smoke and flames, holding a Palestinian flag aloft. Wreckage and burning debris are visible in the foreground, creating a chaotic scene.
A man waves a Mexican flag as smoke and flames rise from a burning vehicle during a protest against federal immigration sweeps, near Los Angeles City Hall in downtown Los Angeles, June 8. | Reuters/David Swanson

Professional news photographers with credentials face pressures from all sides in the chaotic confrontation in Los Angeles, says Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist David Swanson.

“Have I been shot at? Oh God, yeah,” says Swanson, who is on assignment for Reuters. “Sometimes they aim and don’t shoot.”

A man wearing a helmet and sunglasses crouches on a concrete ledge, holding a camera and aiming to take a photo at a busy outdoor event with a crowd in the background.
Photojournalist David Swanson in Los Angeles for Reuters, June 9, 2025. | Photo by Eric Thayer

The violence has also been directed at the media. After retail outlets were looted and police used internet photos to identify suspects, some protesters threatened or attacked media with cameras.

Nearly everyone has a camera. Lines are blurred between news photographers with full credentials and others who claim to be media and, at times, agitate the authorities, Swanson says.

With the world watching Los Angeles, Reuters’ “Pictures of the Day” on June 9 led with Swanson’s widely published photo of a man with Mexican flag amidst burning ruins.

Swanson’s image from Los Angels for Reuters appeared worldwide via news publications as well as social media posts in multiple languages.

Three tweets are shown, each featuring an image of a burning wildfire with silhouetted animals running in the foreground, accompanied by headlines about California and the National Guard.

Gear and Preparation

Swanson uses Canon cameras with a 70-200 lens on one camera and 28-70mm lens on another.

His gear includes a helmet for protection against rubber bullets and ballistic goggles, which can fog up due to the heat. On assignment, Swanson brings water, snacks, and Clif protein bars.

The Risk Level

With more than three decades of experience at The Philadelphia Inquirer, Swanson documented the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina (2005) and the earthquake in Haiti (2010). He shared The Inquirer’s 2012 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of school violence.

Swanson knows all about danger. He was embedded with U.S. military units in Afghanistan in 2003 and Iraq in 2004, when he was shot in the arm.

Covering the current protests in Los Angeles is risky, but less lethal than covering combat.

“I’m not going to get killed (in the Los Angeles protests),” Swanson said on June 10. “I don’t want to lose an eye, and I want to avoid injury from a fall.”

Swanson says his goal is to immerse into a tense, chaotic situation without standing out: “We (photographers) don’t want to be picked out in the (gun) sights.”

A Different Kind of Fire

Swanson (Class of 1988, Ohio University) moved to Los Angeles in 2019, working for leading news outlets and specializing in fire photography.

A person stands in front of a wildfire, wearing a yellow fire-resistant jacket, helmet, and goggles. They have a camera around their neck and another camera slung over their shoulder. Smoke and flames are visible in the background.
Photographer David Swanson at a wildfire in California.

How is covering wildlife different than covering fiery protests in Los Angeles?

“Fire is a common enemy (in fighting a wildfire),” Swanson says. “In this one (Los Angeles confrontation), everyone has their own agenda.”

Image credits: David Swanson via Reuters unless otherwise noted.

About the author: Ken Klein lives in Silver Spring, Maryland; he is retired after a career in politics, lobbying, and media including The Associated Press and Gannett in Florida. Klein is an alumnus of Ohio University and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Scripps College of Communication. Professionally, he has worked for Fort Myers News-Press (Gannett), The Associated Press (Tallahassee), Senator Bob Graham, and the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A fire truck with red lights illuminated drives down a smoke-filled street. Thick, dark smoke and flames are visible in the background, partially obscuring palm trees and a dimly lit sky. The scene appears intense and urgent. Veteran Photographer in LA Says Wildfire is ‘Worst’ He’s Ever Seen
A person in yellow fire protective gear and a helmet takes a selfie with a group of firefighters in the background standing on a road near a smoky forest fire. A sign on the left reads "DANGER LIVE TRACK." Trees and hills are visible beyond the smoke. Get Close, But Have an Escape Plan: What It’s Like Photographing Wildfires
Trail camera captures fight between coyote and eagle Epic Trail Cam Photos Shows Fight Between Eagles and Coyote
Pulitzer Prize 2022 Pulitzer Prizes Won by Photos of Afghanistan’s Fall and India COVID
Discussion