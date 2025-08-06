The Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ Is a Pro-Grade, Color-Accurate Pen Display for Photographers

A digital drawing tablet with a stylus displays a vivid yellow flower on its screen. The device is surrounded by matching real flowers and set against a soft, warm background.

Xencelabs unveiled the Pen Display 24+. It is the industry’s first drawing display with built-in Calman Ready color calibration technology, promising unprecedented color accuracy for demanding creatives, including photographers.

Developed in collaboration with Portrait Displays, the Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ comes out of the box equipped with hardware-level calibration directly on the display. The built-in Calman Ready calibration solution promises consistent, accurate color performance across all creative visual workflows.

A monitor displays the Calman color calibration software interface, showing color balance charts and a vibrant color spectrum; a calibration sensor hangs beside the screen.

Xencelabs promises a streamlined, straightforward calibration process. Once users connect a compatible colorimeter, like the Portrait Displays C6 HDR5000, to Calman Professional software, they can bypass the occasionally complex OS-level monitor adjustment settings and software interferences. Users can calibrate their pen display to match industry standard color spaces like Adobe RGB, DCI-P3, Rec. 709, Rec. 2020, and sRGB. The Pen Display 24+ also supports Pantone-validated palettes and SkinTones.

A vibrant, close-up image of a flower with orange and blue petals is overlaid with a color gamut graph and color accuracy ratings: 99% REC 709, 99% sRGB, 99% Adobe RGB, 93% DCI-P3, and 82% REC 2020.

“With this newly updated compatibility, Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ makes a critical step forward for professional creators working at film studios, streaming giants, and design firms worldwide,” Xencelabs explains.

Beyond the new calibration functionality, the Pen Display 24+ offers some familiar features, including a Super AG Etching glass surface that mimics the texture of paper for natural-feeling pen action, a professionally-tuned pressure curve, and customizable pens.

A hand uses a digital pen to draw or color a detailed nature-themed illustration with animals and plants on a Xencelabs tablet screen displaying Adobe Photoshop.

The 23.8-inch 4K display (3840 x 2160) can display over 1.07 billion colors and offers very impressive 99% Adobe RGB and 99% sRGB coverage. Its DCI-P3 coverage is relatively strong, too, at 93%. This is the same primary display as the Xencelabs Pen Display 24 PetaPixel reviewed in 2023, calling it “fantastic.”

The active display area size is 527 by 296.5 millimeters (20.8 by 11.7 inches), and the display’s brightness tops out at 330 nits. This means the display is not HDR compatible and not suitable for HDR photo or video editing. The pen display weighs six kilograms (13.3 pounds) without its tilt stand, although it is designed for desktop use, so the weight is not a significant factor.

A digital artist’s workspace with three monitors displays a snowy mountain image; the central display is a drawing tablet with a stylus and remote, with editing software visible on the side monitors.

The Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ comes with a Quick Keys Remote that has an OLED screen and can store up to 44 application-specific shortcuts. The remote has eight keys, five sets of shortcuts, and four dial modes. Users can also control multiple monitors as one seamless canvas using just their pen on the display.

A person uses a stylus and a controller to create 3D architectural models on a large digital drawing tablet, displaying detailed modeling software with various tools and settings on the screen.

Xencelabs promises that its new pen display stays cool to the touch during extended use thanks to a high-conductivity metal backplate. The display uses a fanless design, so it should also remain virtually silent.

A promotional graphic showcases a drawing tablet’s features: natural drawing, virtual tablet mode, pressure curves, two pens, 4K display, color accuracy, glare reduction, silent operation, quick keys, a tilt stand, and multi-OS support.

It ships with a tilting stand with a tilt range from 16 to 72 degrees. It can be adjusted using just one hand. An optional Multi-Axis Stand enables rotation.

Why Photographers Would Want a Pen Display

For photographers who do extensive post-processing, including using brushes on their images, a pen tablet can be a total game-changer. Using a pen on a tablet is a much more natural, easier process than trying to make precise adjustments using a trackpad or mouse.

With a pen display, rather than just a drawing tablet, photographers can edit their photos with a pen directly on the screen, which can be a significantly more intuitive experience.

A person uses a stylus to digitally edit a close-up image of a face on a large graphics tablet, with a monitor and calibration tool visible on the desk.

With its promised color accuracy and new hardware calibration, the Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ offers all the benefits of a typical pen display while also delivering the color accuracy and performance that professional photographers require.

Pricing and Availability

The Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ is available now for $1,899, the same price as the standard Pen Display 24 launched at in 2023. In fact, the Pen Display 24 is still available at that same price, although there is no reason not to get the new Pen Display 24+ instead. The new pen display works with macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Buy the Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ new on Amazon.comBuy the Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ used on KEH.com

