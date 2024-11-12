Asus Targets the Apple Studio Display with $799 5K 27-Inch Monitor

Apple’s excellent Studio Display is a Goliath in the professional display space, so much so that every major player consistently tries to develop an affordable alternative for creative pros. One such company is Asus and its new ProArt Display 5K (PA27JCV) professional monitor — a $799 competitor to Apple’s stylish $1,599 display.

Like the Studio Display, the ProArt 5K offers 5K resolution across a 27-inch LCD. The ProArt Display 5K promises 218 pixels per inch across its 16:9 LED-backlit IPS panel — the same as the Studio Display. Beyond high resolution, it also promises high color accuracy, including 100% sRGB and 95% AdobeRGB coverage. It also displays 99% of the DCI-P3 color space.

The Asus doesn’t get as bright as Apple’s panel, topping out at 400 nits during sustained display rather than 600 nits. The ProArt 5K can get up to 500 nits for displaying HDR content, which technically meets the HDR threshold but is not as bright as some of the competition.

There is an obvious area where the ProArt 5K differentiates itself from the Studio Display, though, in terms of compatibility. While the Apple Studio Display is explicitly designed to work with Macs, the ProArt 5K works with PCs, too. The ProArt 5K has USB-C, DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI (version 2.1) ports. It also has three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, and a headphone port and USB-C power delivery (96 watts).

It also has more adjustability than the standard Studio Display, which only tilts — height adjustment costs extra. The Asus ProArt 5K tilts, swivels, pivots, and moves up and down. It includes an ambient light sensor and VESA mounting support. The monitor also ships with a Calman color pre-calibration report. Asus says its new display is factory-calibrated to delta E < 2 color accuracy, promising extremely high precision and fidelity.

The ProArt 5K also includes Asus’ LuxPixel technology, an anti-glare, low-reflection coating that promises a paper-like screen effect. While Apple’s Studio Display ships with a glossy panel by default, some creative professionals prefer an anti-reflective display.

Asus routinely makes high-quality monitors, including two displays PetaPixel recommends for photo editing. The new ProArt 5K monitor has a solid chance to crack the list in its next update.

Pricing and Availability

The Asus ProArt 5K display (PA27JCV) is available now for $799.

Image credits: Asus