Asus Targets the Apple Studio Display with $799 5K 27-Inch Monitor

Jeremy Gray

A sleek computer monitor with a vibrant, colorful display stands on a reflective surface. The screen shows a dynamic abstract background with shades of pink, purple, and blue. The monitor has a thin bezel and a sturdy stand.

Apple’s excellent Studio Display is a Goliath in the professional display space, so much so that every major player consistently tries to develop an affordable alternative for creative pros. One such company is Asus and its new ProArt Display 5K (PA27JCV) professional monitor — a $799 competitor to Apple’s stylish $1,599 display.

Like the Studio Display, the ProArt 5K offers 5K resolution across a 27-inch LCD. The ProArt Display 5K promises 218 pixels per inch across its 16:9 LED-backlit IPS panel — the same as the Studio Display. Beyond high resolution, it also promises high color accuracy, including 100% sRGB and 95% AdobeRGB coverage. It also displays 99% of the DCI-P3 color space.

An infographic showcasing monitor features: 27-inch, 218 PPI, 99% DCI-P3, 95% Adobe RGB, VESA DisplayHDR 500, LuxPixel Technology, USB-C, Auto KVM, ergonomic stand, light sensors, ΔE<2 color accuracy, TÜV Eye Care, and CalMAN verified.

The Asus doesn’t get as bright as Apple’s panel, topping out at 400 nits during sustained display rather than 600 nits. The ProArt 5K can get up to 500 nits for displaying HDR content, which technically meets the HDR threshold but is not as bright as some of the competition.

There is an obvious area where the ProArt 5K differentiates itself from the Studio Display, though, in terms of compatibility. While the Apple Studio Display is explicitly designed to work with Macs, the ProArt 5K works with PCs, too. The ProArt 5K has USB-C, DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI (version 2.1) ports. It also has three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, and a headphone port and USB-C power delivery (96 watts).

A desktop setup with two monitors displaying 3D car design software. Next to the monitors is a vertical black computer tower. Icons above indicate HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, USB Hub, and earphone jack features.

It also has more adjustability than the standard Studio Display, which only tilts — height adjustment costs extra. The Asus ProArt 5K tilts, swivels, pivots, and moves up and down. It includes an ambient light sensor and VESA mounting support. The monitor also ships with a Calman color pre-calibration report. Asus says its new display is factory-calibrated to delta E < 2 color accuracy, promising extremely high precision and fidelity. A high-resolution ASUS ProArt monitor displays vibrant, colorful graphics on the left. On the right, a certification report, graphs, and a small card labeled "ProArt" are laid out on a grey surface.

The ProArt 5K also includes Asus’ LuxPixel technology, an anti-glare, low-reflection coating that promises a paper-like screen effect. While Apple’s Studio Display ships with a glossy panel by default, some creative professionals prefer an anti-reflective display.

A person in an orange sweater uses a laptop and external monitor at a desk. The monitor shows an image editing software with two versions of the same mountain photo labeled "With" and "Without." A scenic view is visible through the window.
Asus says its LuxPixel tech reduces glare on the ProArt 5K display

Asus routinely makes high-quality monitors, including two displays PetaPixel recommends for photo editing. The new ProArt 5K monitor has a solid chance to crack the list in its next update.

A collage of three images: a person designing 3D animation on a computer, two individuals collaborating on video editing in a dimly lit room, and a person working on graphic design with a focus on typography and photo manipulation.

Pricing and Availability

The Asus ProArt 5K display (PA27JCV) is available now for $799.

Image credits: Asus

