Viltrox Air 15mm f/1.7 Lens Promises Wide-Angle Excellence for Under $230

Viltrox’s newest compact and affordable Air series lens is its widest yet, the AF 15mm f/1.7 Air.

Joining the Air 25mm f/1.7 and Air 50mm f/2, the Air 15mm f/1.7 gives APS-C photographers a wide-angle 22mm equivalent fast prime lens that won’t break the bank. Starting at $227 with a 5% launch discount, Viltrox’s latest lens is an affordable option for both photographers and videographers seeking a nearly ultra-wide field of view (84.9 degrees).

Viltrox says its new Air lens is well-suited to street, landscape, and interior architectural photography. It can also focus as closely as 0.23 meters (0.75 feet), making it suitable for semi-close-up shots. Although the focal length is a little wide for typical portraits, it could also work for environmental portraiture.

The lens is also designed with video content creation in mind, and wide-angle lenses are popular choices for self-facing video and vlogging. Viltrox promises minimal focus breathing and low distortion, and notes that the lens’s compact and lightweight design makes it well-suited for “creators on the move.” At just 180 grams (6.3 ounces), the lens will also easily work on many gimbals. The lens is just about 57 millimeters (2.2 inches) long and accepts 58mm filters.

The lens has a dozen elements, including three ED elements, three high-refractive-index elements, and a couple of pieces of aspherical glass. Viltrox promises edge-to-edge sharpness, even when shooting wide open. The company says its advanced coatings reduce flare and ghosting.

While PetaPixel has not yet gone hands-on with the AF 15mm f/1.7 Air, the 25mm f/1.7 Air proved to be a great lens earlier this year, especially concerning its sharpness. While it has some optical shortcomings, which makes sense given its price point, the lens delivers excellent overall results.

“I truly wish that Viltrox will produce more affordable primes in the future if they are anything like this latest little wonder,” Chris Niccolls wrote in March. His wish may have come true in short order.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air is available to order now for $227, 5% off its regular retail price of $239. The Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air is available for E, X, and Z-mount mirrorless cameras.

Image credits: Viltrox