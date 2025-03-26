The Asus ProArt QD-OLED Monitor is Ultra-Bright With Near-Perfect Color

Asus announced a new ProArt Display that leverages QD-OLED display technology, allowing it to mix the excellent color and pixel response time of OLED with increased brightness and burn-in resistance.

The new ProArt Display OLED PA32UCDM is a 31.5-inch, 4K, true 10-bit monitor that promises up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness while maintaining 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, 100% of sRGB, and 97% of Adobe RGB all with a delta E of less than one. It is also hardware-calibrated, features Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and supports multiple HDR formats.

Asus says that OLED has not been an option for the majority of professionals due to being an emergent technology that needed additional maturity to mitigate burn-in concerns, image subpixel structure for improved text rendering, and reduction in pricing. This new display promises to mitigate all those concerns in a monitor that “offers an exceptional outstanding color gamut and contrast alongside UHD resolution clarity and sharpness.”

Given all these factors, the target market of the ProArt Display OLED PA32UCDM makes sense: it is designed with photographers, colorists, filmmakers, and video editors in mind. What is perhaps most impressive about the monitor is that it can mix color accuracy with both brightness and a high 240Hz refresh rate. Asus says that it supports this very high refresh rate because game developers as well as 3D and visual effects artists will appreciate the reduced flicker inherent with higher refresh rates and can make use of the smoother, detailed visuals that make on-screen subjects appear more fluid.

The PA32UCDM supports multiple HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR-10, and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). Asus says it was the first to add Dolby Vision support to a monitor which is especially useful for video editors mastering footage for high-end productions.

Connectivity-wise, the PA32UCDM has a single HDMI 2.1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Hub which includes both Type A and Type C ports. The Thunderbolt ports support up to 96W Power Delivery and daisy chaining. The display promises to work with both PC and Mac computers. The included stand has height adjustment from between 0 and 130mm, a tilt of between -5 and +23 degrees, and a Pivot between -90 and 90 degrees.

About QD-OLED

The type of OLED used in the ProArt Display OLED PA32UCDM is QD-OLED, or quantum dot organic light emitting diode. This technology was developed by Samsung as a way to make traditional OLED displays more versatile. QD-OLED is a hybrid display technology that mixes traditional OLED tech with quantum dots to produce an even better result. It addresses two of the major issues with the original OLED technology: brightness and “burn-in.”

QD-OLED is capable of producing extremely accurate, vivid colors while also combining that accuracy with high levels of brightness that used to result in very low lifespans for traditional OLEDs. It wasn’t long ago that buyers would have to choose between high brightness using LCD panels or the best contrast and color brought by OLED. Thanks to QD-OLED, that is no longer a concern.

Asus first introduced a monitor with QD-OLED back in 2023 designed for gaming. This new monitor has many of the same benefits as that one but is clearly aimed at being a more professional solution without the “gamer” vibes.

The Asus ProArt Display OLED PA32UCDM is avaialble starting today for $1,899.

Image credits: Asus