Surreal Photos of Gigantic Icebergs Looming Over a Tiny Village

When a remote settlement in Greenland woke one morning last week to find two giant icebergs looming over them, one of the villagers, Dennis Lehtonen, grabbed his cameras and started shooting this highly unusual event.

The icebergs had been visible to villagers in the settlement of Innaarsuit for several days. Photographer Dennis Lehtonen, who works in the fish factory there, tells PetaPixel that he had been secretly wishing that the huge icebergs would reach the village.

“I even told my co-workers that for an early Christmas present, I’d like those icebergs in front of the village,” jokes Lehtonen. “I guess Santa heard my wish, as a few days later, they had parked right in front of the fish factory. That must have been the biggest Christmas present ever.”

Lehtonen is from Finland but currently resides in Innaarsuit, Greenland. When he arrived in the settlement, he was told a story about an enormous iceberg that threatened the village in 2018, and the townspeople had to evacuate.

“The icebergs were a real threat as they could collapse and cause a mini tsunami,” says Lehtonen. “For the second time, a warning was issued, and the fish factory was closed. We were told not to go in big groups to the shop and not to be around the coast.”

The icebergs were in a “critical location” for two full days, floating menacingly next to the town. Eventually, the danger passed — not before Lehtonen was able to grab some epic photos.

“The local people who have lived here for years, even all their lives, said they’d never seen a tall iceberg like that rising so far above the houses,” says Lehtonen. “I focused on photographing the iceberg mostly with my Sony Alpha 7 IV and a Sony GM 70-200mm f/2.8 lens as I thought they looked best with the houses in front.”

“I was also blessed with the lighting in my opinion as there were moments with fog, which added a lot to the photos,” continues Lehtonen. “The drone I am using is a DJI Air 2S.”

More of Lehtonen’s work can be found on his Instagram and website.

Image credits: Photographs by Dennis Lehtonen