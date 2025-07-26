Samyang 85mm f/1.8 Prima FE Review: Affordable, Sharp, and Small

Chris Niccolls

In Calgary, we have an annual Japanese festival aptly named Omatsuri. This is a fun event with lots of vendors, great food, and displays of Japanese culture. It’s also an excellent testing ground for the new Samyang 85mm f/1.8 P FE.

I took this compact full-frame portrait lens for a spin. At $450, the latest Samyang Prima lens promises excellent optics in an affordable package. However, there is a lot of stiff competition in the world of 85mm lenses and I was curious how the Samyang fares against an ocean of alternatives.

A man in a blue patterned jacket poses for a photo, smiling at the camera, while another man takes his picture. A woman in a long patterned dress and people sitting under tents are visible in the background at an outdoor event.
I attended the Japanese Festival in Calgary and had lots of portrait opportunities.

A smiling man in a red shirt and sunglasses holds a brown bottle labeled with Japanese text and the number 14. He wears a patterned scarf around his neck and stands against a neutral background.

A young child with red hair in a bun smiles at the camera, wearing a light denim jacket. The background is colorful with teal and pink tones, giving a cheerful and playful atmosphere.

Samyang 85mm f/1.8 Prima FE Review: How It Feels

Well, the first thing this lens does is weigh next to nothing in your camera bag. At only 9.6 ounces (272 grams), the Samyang 85mm f1/.8 is ultra-compact and very convenient to carry. The filter threads are cut for 62mm filters, and there is a very basic hood that comes with the lens. It has a nice manual focus ring, but not much else.

A camera lens with a textured focus ring lies on its side on a grid-patterned surface, with a dark, blurred background.
The Samyang 85mm is a diminutive lens, with a simplistic design.
A camera lens lies on its side on a grid-patterned surface, with the rear glass element and electronic contacts visible. The lens cap labeled "SAMYANG" rests nearby, slightly out of focus.
The lens has a rubber gasket which also protects the USB-C port.

There is an AF/MF selector switch but no customizable buttons or external aperture ring. This lens does not feature any image stabilization and has some weather-sealing incorporated to protect it. Simplicity is key here, and the plastic build of the 85mm lens does at least keep the weight down to a minimum. With such a basic lens, I tested further to see if the image quality could make up the difference.

A close-up of a camera lens showing its textured focus ring and a switch for selecting between auto focus (AF) and manual focus (MF), set against a dark, blurred background.
There isn’t much to set or control on the Prima 85mm. You get a manual focus ring and an autofocus selector switch.
A close-up of a camera lens standing upright on a surface, with labels such as "MADE IN KOREA" and focus distance markings visible against a dark, blurred background.
The supplied hood is a basic plastic accessory, but it works fine.
A close-up photo of a black camera lens labeled "AF 85 / 1.8 P FE" with a textured grip and "Full Frame E-mount" written near the base, set against a dark background.
It might be basic, but the Samyang 85mm packs an optical punch.

Samyang 85mm f/1.8 Prima FE Review: How It Shoots

The Samyang 85mm is powered by a fairly simple stepping motor, which keeps things smooth and quiet. I found the autofocus to be very accurate and fully compatible with the Sony a7RV I used for testing. Focusing speed was, overall, a slightly ponderous affair that is nonetheless perfectly acceptable for portrait and street work.

A young girl with light-colored hair, wearing a floral-patterned outfit, looks at the camera and smiles slightly. The background is blurred, showing hanging clothes. The photo is in black and white.

Black and white portrait of a young person with short, dark hair, looking at the camera with a slight smile. The background is blurred, drawing focus to their face and expression.

A person in a patterned kimono aims a traditional Japanese bow, focusing intently. They wear glasses and a wrist guard, with tents blurred in the background.

Flare is well controlled with only a slight loss of contrast when shooting toward bright light sources. There is a little ghosting present, but the lens does a good job of controlling it. Bokeh is also really beautiful for such an affordable lens, with a nice cat’s eye effect at f/1.8, and clean highlights free from onion rings or soap bubbles. The focus transitions smoothly from near to far, and backgrounds are pleasantly blurred. This lens has a wonderful rendition of focus beyond what its price tag suggests.

A split image shows sunlight shining through tree leaves. The left side (f/1.8) has a bright, blurry sun and soft leaf edges. The right side (f/8) has a sharper sun and more defined leaf shapes.
The Samyang lens coatings do a good job of preventing flare issues.

A man with short spiked hair smiles at the camera, wearing a blue patterned jacket over a black shirt. A camera strap is around his neck, and the background is softly blurred.

A vinyl record with a cover featuring a woman in a kimono stands on a black display stand near a turntable. Japanese text is visible on the album cover. The setup rests on a purple cloth.

Colorful traditional Japanese children's yukatas with floral and lantern patterns hang on a rack, displayed in a well-lit setting with soft, blurred lights in the background.
Bokeh is quite nice, with clean highlights and soft backgrounds.

LoCA, or longitudinal chromatic aberration, is present but minor. You get some color fringing in the out-of-focus areas, but the result is easy to deal with. Do not use this lens for any focus pulling, though. The lens breathing is obnoxiously bad. Your entire field of view changes dramatically as you focus from near to far. Photographers probably won’t mind too much with this portrait lens, but video shooters will be displeased.

Three arrows with white and brown fletching, purple bands, and white tips are positioned upright among several bows with wooden and black limbs, all closely arranged together.
You can see a little bit of CA colour fringing here, and the close-up sharpness needs a tighter aperture to give good detail.

Black and white photo of a young man smiling and looking to the right, with soft lighting and a blurred background, creating a warm and candid atmosphere.

A man with a brown cap and a beard is smiling slightly at the camera. He is wearing a dark shirt and a backpack. The background is blurred.

This is a very sharp lens, with amazing central performance at f/1.8. Stopping down the lens brought only minor benefits to the detail. I also like the corner sharpness at f/1.8, which I did not expect to see. Stopping the lens down helps slightly, but this optic is clearly made for shooting wide open which is nice to see. However, if you are focusing on a minimum distance, the lens can get a little soft. Stopping the lens down does help, so consider this in the rare situations where you are trying to get as close as possible.

Side-by-side camera test chart comparisons at f/1.8 (left) and f/4 (right), each showing a banknote, circular patterns, gray scales, and cyan/magenta color patches at the top.
Center sharpness is excellent throughout the frame, even at f/1.8.
A comparison photo of two test charts, each with a Canadian one dollar bill and a focus chart. The left chart is labeled "f/1.8" and the right "f/4", showing differences in sharpness and clarity between apertures.
Corner sharpness is also really good. The Prima 85mm is a detail-rich lens.

Close-up of several Japanese sword handles with decorative wrappings and intricate patterns, including floral and geometric designs, arranged vertically and held in a wooden rack.

Samyang 85mm f/1.8 Prima FE Review: Delivers the Goods Without Breaking the Bank

What a convenient little lens, which happens to be very sharp and renders beautiful bokeh. I loved the lightweight feel and optical performance, and the downsides are fairly easy to work around. By all accounts, this lens should be a winner, but the real issue here is what else is available for a similar price.

The Viltrox 85mm f/1.4 Pro is one of my favorite portrait lenses with interesting character at f/1.4, and razor-sharp results throughout. Plus, you’re getting an f/1.4 maximum aperture for only $600. The Sirui Aurora 85mm f/1.4 is often found for around $500, and is one of the cleanest and sharpest lenses I’ve tested. Again, you get twice as much light for roughly the same price. Granted, these f/1.4 lenses will be heavier and larger, but the Sirui only tops out at 19 ounces, which is hardly prohibitive. Still, if you are okay with a simple lens and want to keep size and weight to an absolute minimum, the Samyang 85mm f/1.8 P FE delivers the goods without breaking the bank.

A busy indoor market or festival with many people browsing stalls decorated with paper lanterns. Booths display various goods, and children and adults interact in a lively, colorful atmosphere.

Three people sit on a bench, viewed from behind, facing a blurred crowd in an indoor arena. The image is in black and white, with two wearing caps and one in a hoodie.

Black and white photo of a city skyline with tall buildings and a prominent tower under a cloudy sky, trees and a river in the foreground.

Are There Alternatives?

The Sony 85mm f/1.8 FE is a great lens and costs slightly more at around $600. Otherwise, consider alternatives from Viltrox and Sirui, which give you more light and excellent optical performance.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. As much as the f/1.4 lenses might make more practical sense, the Samyang 85mm f/1.8 is optically great and an excellent option for photographers who want the lightest option possible.

Discussion