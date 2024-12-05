Samyang’s New Prima Series Lenses Launch with the AF 35mm f/1.4 P

Samyang announced the AF 35mm f/1.4 P, the first lens in what it is calling its Prime Series. Made for Sony E-mount, Samyang says the new lens sets the standard for its manufacturing technology as the first in its third generation of products.

This past March, the South Korean-based Samyang officially changed its name to LK Samyang. The company says it “is committed to setting new standards in the optical industry, promoting innovation, and inspiring creativity and precision in visual storytelling.”

Samyang says the name “Prima” was chosen as it draws inspiration from the Latin word which means “first” or “important.” The new 35mm f/1.4 P is the pioneer of this new series and the company says it is meticulously crafted to balance high-end performance with practicality — in this case, that means a compact and lightweight design. The three words Samyang chose to design the lens around were portability, practicality, and convenience.

Close-up of a black camera lens labeled "AF 35/1.4 P FE" and "Full Frame E-Mount." The lens features a textured grip area and a smooth metal mounting ring. The design is sleek and modern.

“This lens is not only technologically advanced but is also designed to be accessible, aiming to offer top-tier features at a reasonable price,” Samyang says. “It is crafted for widespread appeal, ensuring all photography enthusiasts can enjoy professional grade quality without the premium cost.”

The company says the new AF 35mm f/1.4 P has “unmatched portability” thanks to its scant 470 gram (16.6 ounces) weight and compact design that is meant to complement cameras like the Sony a7C and ZV-E1. Samyang also says that despite these small proportions, the lens delivers outstanding performance even wide open and the company goes so far as to say that it is particularly good when used at its minimum focusing distance of 0.30 meters (0.98 feet), where its sharpness really shines.

Close-up of a black camera lens with a textured grip, featuring red accents near the front. The lens is positioned diagonally against a white background, showcasing its glass elements and markings.

A black camera lens with markings for "AF 35/1.4 FE" and "Full Frame E-Mount." The lens features a textured grip and metallic accents, and is labeled "Made in Korea.

The lens promises fast and accurate autofocus, too, thanks to the inclusion of a linear stepping motor.

“Featuring Samyang’s Linear STM (Stepping Motor) technology, this lens swiftly and quietly handles large focus groups with exceptional accuracy. Capture stunning portraits, vibrant street scenes, and detailed travel photos under any conditions. Perfect for consistently delivering high-quality images,” the company adds.

Samyang says that the lens “expertly” minimizes focus breathing too, which means it will work well for both photo and video applications. The AF 35mm f/1.4 P is weather-sealed and has a USB port to allow for firmware updates.

A black camera lens with a textured grip, labeled "AF 35/1.4 P FE" and "Full Frame E-Mount." The lens features a wide aperture and a smooth, metallic finish around the base.

“It features a new micro-pattern rubber focus ring for superior operability, while its matte finish and subtle hidden red ring enhance its aesthetic appeal. Engineered for durability, the lens is equipped with weather-sealing at five critical points to safeguard against water droplets, light rain, snow, and dust. This makes it exceptionally reliable for shooting in diverse conditions,” Samyang touts.

The lens is constructed from 12 elements arranged into 10 groups, including three aspherical elements, a high refractive element, and an extra-low dispersion element. It features an aperture range of f/1.4 through f/16 via a nine-bladed diaphragm.

A couple in a wedding dress and suit embrace, with the groom lifting the bride, surrounded by glowing lights and falling snowflakes against a dark sky. A building with a clock is illuminated in the background.
Captured with the new Samyang 35mm f/1.4 P

At the time of publication, Samyang did not provide final pricing or expected availability in the United States, but it is listed for £440 (about $560) through a UK distributor. And while Samyang is a member of the L-mount Alliance, it is at this time only releasing the new Prima series lens for Sony E-mount.

Image credits: LK Samyang

