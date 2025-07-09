Sony’s New Compact Shotgun Mic Promises Cinematic Sound

Sony has announced the ECM-778, a compact high-resolution shotgun mic designed alongside professional film sound engineers.

The ECM-778 features a newly developed capsule and brass acoustic tube that Sony says delivers “clear, spatially expansive audio across a broad frequency range, including above 20 kHz.” The new mic also features a specially designed electronic circuit board to enhance sound quality, delivering excellent clarity at high frequencies and increased stability at mid-to-low ranges. Sony claims its new shotgun mic is well-suited for recording voices, ambient sounds, natural sounds, musical instruments, and more.

The ECM-778 features film capacitors and metal film resistors in its signal path to deliver more precise sound. The mic’s conductive polymer aluminum solid capacitors in the circuit board help keep the size and weight down while ensuring stable power delivery. The mic features a machined aluminum exterior, which Sony claims suppresses vibrations and electrical noise during recording.

Despite its professional-grade performance, the ECM-778 maintains a compact form factor. The shotgun mic measures approximately 6.9 inches (176 millimeters) long and weighs just 3.6 ounces (102 grams).

Given its lightweight design, it can work well in a wide range of workflows, including on Sony XLR-equipped camera systems, such as the latest Alpha and Cinema line models, on a boom, or placed on dedicated stands.

The mic ships with two lightweight foam-type wind screens, which can be stored in the included durable hard-sided case that ships with the mic.

Sony states that it collaborated closely with professional sound engineers in the film industry during the design and development of the ECM-778 shotgun microphone.

“We recording engineers forge our sonic preferences over years, recording and listening to countless projects with a vast array of microphones, starting from our days as assistants. When we step into the lead role, we choose the mic that perfectly matches our cultivated taste. Right now, this is the single best choice available,” says Kenichi Fujimoto, Sound Engineer and winner of the Japan Academy Film Prize for Best Sound Recording (2012, 2015).

In filmmaking, the shotgun mic for dialogue is the most critical tool — it’s the axis around which everything else turns. The ECM-778 is that new axis. It strikes an exceptional balance with its length and weight. Its clarity and solid core deliver a palpable sound pressure, and it provides that ‘little something’ that has always been missing in other microphones. It is, simply put, a microphone that lets you create a truly cinematic sound.”

Pricing and Availability

The Sony ECM-778 shotgun mic is scheduled to arrive by the end of the summer and will retail for $1,199.99 in the United States and $1,699.99 in Canada. It will be available directly through Sony and via authorized retailers.

