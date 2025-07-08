Synology’s Latest DiskStation NAS Systems Offer Over 300TB of Storage

Synology has announced two new DiskStation models that function as either Network Attached Storage (NAS) or Storage Area Network (SAN) solutions. The DS1825+ and DS725+ feature eight and two hard drive bays, respectively.

The new 25-series products complement Synology’s recently announced DS425+, DS925+, and DS1525+ models. Each model, including the pair of new ones, features 2.5GbE RJ-45 ports, M.2 NVMe slots for SSD cache or storage, and, except the DS425+, scalability thanks to expansion modules that can add additional drive bays to a storage array.

“The DS1825+ offers a powerful foundation for data management and collaboration,” says Jeffrey Huang, Synology product manager. “With evolving needs for data management, it’s designed to deliver business-grade performance, scalability, and reliability.”

Meanwhile, the DS725+ promises similar performance in a smaller package that is easier to use in a cozy workspace.

“[The DS725+] is a compact but capable platform that makes a great fit for home offices, edge deployments, and growing teams,” says Anya Lin, another product manager at Synology.

The 8-bay DS1825+ features dual 2.5GbE ports and two M.2 NVMe slots, which support SSD caching or can serve as an all-flash storage pool. The new DiskStation model also has a PCIe 3.0 expansion slot for optional 10/25GbE network upgrades. When using SSDs, the system delivers read speeds of up to 2,239 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,573 MB/s, which are sufficient for all photography workflows and even high-end video setups.

The DS1825+ also supports a pair of DX525 expansion units, which enable users to increase the total raw storage capacity to a whopping 360TB. With a RAID 5 setup, 360TB of raw storage includes 309TB of usable space. That’s a lot of photos and videos. Synology has a storage calculator to help users determine usable space with different hard drive arrangements and RAID systems.

The two-bay DS725+ doesn’t offer the raw storage capacity of its larger sibling, but it still works in conjunction with a single DX525 expansion unit to deliver up to 140TB of raw capacity. It also includes a 2.5GbE port, a 1GbE port, and a pair of M.2 NVMe slots.

As 25-series NAS systems, both the DS1825+ and DS725+ require Synology-certified drives for complete functionality, which is not necessarily an issue with 3.5″ SATA HDD drives, but is quite pricey concerning compatible SSDs. Synology maintains that this restriction ensures consistent performance.

Pricing and Availability

The Synology DS1825+ and DS725+ are available now through Synology directly and its authorized retail partners. The DS1825+ is $1,150 without any storage drives, while the DS725+ is $520.

Image credits: Synology