NPPA Lays Off Staff, Asks Lawyers to Work Pro Bono as Its Financial Future Is in Question

The National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) announced that, based on income and revenue predictions, it was forced to lay off three members of its staff, effective this week. Additionally, it asked its two lawyers to work pro bono while the Board of Directors seeks to “stabilize revenue.”

Through a public announcement on its website, the NPPA Board of Directors says it plans to continue looking for more revenue streams. This follows an emergency meeting held on Wednesday night last week, which PetaPixel sources say lasted from 8 PM until past 2 AM.

“During a Wednesday night emergency meeting, the board also voted to ask the two contract attorneys if they would continue their work, pro bono, while the board seeks to stabilize revenue for the NPPA. They have agreed to this, so our members will still have the legal resources that are critical to their work,” the NPPA writes.

The two lawyers, Mickey Osterreicher and Alicia Calzada, are both valuable assets to NPPA members and have been regular sources of legal counsel to PetaPixel staff for many years.

“As NPPA addresses its financial situation, we wanted to take a moment to thank so many of you for supporting the Advocacy Committee’s work and to let you know that we are still here for you. We have agreed to stay on in a limited pro bono capacity to continue to serve you as much as we can at this important time in history,” the Osterreicher and Calzada say.

“Whether it’s problems with police, copyright violations, film permit issues, trouble with getting paid by clients, or worries about layoffs, you have turned to us with your questions and concerns. It has been a privilege and honor to be a resource for you. That privilege was made possible over the years by all of the board members and staff who repeatedly chose to make advocacy a priority and who gave their time tirelessly to make NPPA the strong and resounding Voice of Visual Journalists,” the two continue.

“The Advocacy Committee was started without a budget. We know how to do this as a lean committee. As mentioned above, we will continue to be available to members for their advocacy needs — for now on a pro bono basis. In the meantime, we encourage you to continue supporting NPPA through your membership, your donations, and your volunteer service. NPPA is your organization, but it doesn’t function—or exist—without you and your support.”

The laying off of the three staff members — the executive director, magazine editor, and one other office staff member — came suddenly and as a shock, according to those close to the matter who spoke to PetaPixel on the condition of anonymity. While the note on the NPPA’s website states the nature of the situation, last week’s emergency board meeting was apparently tense, as several board members and an editor resigned in protest, sources add. The NPPA did not supply a comment on the situation beyond the two blog posts on its website.

“The board has scheduled another emergency meeting for Wednesday, July 9, at 8:30 p.m. EST. The Zoom link will be provided on Wednesday. All members may attend and contribute to developing and executing a new plan for the association,” the Board says.

“There will be many questions as our association moves forward. The board is committed to listening, assessing, and putting the best ideas into action. With this being a member organization, one that is now primarily run by volunteers, we welcome and value your help and support.”