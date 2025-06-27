Leica Marks 100 Years of Its Most Iconic Moments With New Photobook

Leica, a name synonymous with photographic excellence, marks a monumental milestone this year, celebrating 100 years of innovation, craftsmanship, and artistry. To honor this enduring legacy, the new book “100 Leica Stories” offers an extensive look into the history, culture, and unparalleled impact of the Leica camera.

In addition to releasing “100 Leica Stories” to commemorate its century of iconic moments, PetaPixel has also covered Leica’s announcement of new gear celebrating its century in the industry including a special edition of the Leica M11-D and Centenary Set, Special D-Lux 8 and Sofort 2 Cameras, as well as two lenses, including a recreation of the Leica I’s original fixed 50mm f/3.5 prime.

With the “100 Leica Stories” book, the brand spans its century in a visually rich, 320-page hardcover that serves as both a historical chronicle and a tribute to the profound connection between Leica and photographers across generations.

At the heart of “100 Leica Stories” is a carefully curated collection of images and narratives that reflect the transformative journey of Leica cameras, from groundbreaking technological advancements to rare, behind-the-scenes glimpses of the camera’s role in some of the most defining moments in history. The book presents 100 captivating photo stories featuring over 170 iconic images, each telling its own story of discovery, artistry, and the spirit of Leica.

Rare Stories Uncovered

In its elegant design, the book encapsulates the evolution of Leica cameras not just through photographs but also through fascinating anecdotes and cultural milestones. For instance, readers will learn about the recording of a Leica anthem, discover that Leica has its own postage stamp, and even explore the rare collaboration between Leica and Fender guitars, a surprising and charming piece of the brand’s eclectic legacy.

“Exactly a century ago, Leica unveiled the Leica I at the Leipzig Spring Fair, thereby changing the world of photography forever. By introducing the first mass-produced 35mm camera in 1925, the company established new benchmarks and profoundly influenced the way people documented their surroundings through photography,” Leica says.

Beyond the technical innovations, the book delves into the social and cultural impact of Leica, highlighting how the camera has become an indispensable tool for photographers, adventurers, and artists alike. From moments of quiet reflection, such as Picasso taking a bath, to the dramatic landscapes captured on the Trans-Siberian Railway, Leica has chronicled the world in ways that resonate far beyond the lens.

Collector’s Quality

This visually stunning journey is complemented by the book’s tactile design: a hardcover with silver foil embossing, a red ribbon marker, and the kind of meticulous attention to detail that Leica itself has come to symbolize. The high-quality production reflects the very ethos of the Leica brand, making “100 Leica Stories” a collector’s item in its own right.

For both Leica enthusiasts and those new to the brand, “100 Leica Stories” offers a fascinating and engaging way to explore the legacy of one of photography’s most iconic brands. It is a tribute not just to the cameras themselves but to the visionaries who used them to capture the essence of a century.

“The centenary of the Leica I is also being celebrated in literary form with the book “100 Leica Stories.” Through 100 compelling stories, this book chronicles personal moments, iconic photographs, groundbreaking technical achievements and behind-the-scenes perspectives that weave together a century of Leica’s history. This commemorative book showcases the Leica I’s enduring legacy and cult status – not only as a technical masterpiece, but also as witness to a whole century of history,” Leica says.

In the world of photography, where technology and art often collide, Leica stands as a testament to both. “100 Leica Stories” is more than a book, it’s an invitation to witness the world through the lens of one of the most influential cameras ever created.

Pricing and Availability

The German edition of “100 Leica Stories” is available now, with the English edition available to pre-order at $70, releasing July 14.

Image credits: Leica