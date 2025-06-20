These are the Best Times and Days to Post Reels on Instagram

A new study by Adobe suggests that when content is posted on Instagram can be just as important as what is posted.

In the research, Adobe analyzed 22,125 Instagram Reels from 200 top creators, gathering data on the time and day of each post, along with likes, views, and comments, to determine the most effective times to post.

According to the findings, strategically scheduling Instagram Reels can significantly boost engagement. While traditional advice often suggests posting during off-peak hours, this study offers more targeted recommendations — including posting during peak periods for maximum impact.

Adobe found that noon is the most popular time to post Instagram Reels, with nearly one in 10 uploaded at that hour. Few creators opt for late-night uploads. Just 2.1% of Reels are posted during each hour between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., making it the least popular window.

Furthermore, nearly one in five Reels are posted on Fridays, making it the most popular day for content drops. In contrast, weekends see significantly less activity. Only 11.4% of Reels are posted on Saturdays and another 11.3% on Sundays.

According to Adobe, Reels posted on Saturdays and at midnight tend to receive the highest average number of likes. Reels shared on Tuesdays and at noon see the highest average number of views.

In contrast, Wednesdays record the lowest average engagement, with Reels receiving around 883,000 likes. Engagement is also lower in the afternoon, with posts between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. attracting the fewest likes — dropping to approximately 720,000 at 3 p.m.

Tuesday stands out as the most successful day for views, with Reels posted on that day averaging higher view counts than any other day. Noon and 3 a.m. are also key moments, with posts getting the most views on average. The strongest viewing window overall falls between noon and 2 p.m., with Reels during this midday stretch pulling in an average of 17.74 million views — more than any other three-hour block.

Adobe’s study says that 2 a.m. is the least effective time to post for views. Reels shared during this early morning hour tend to get the fewest eyeballs. Wednesday and Friday also trail behind other weekdays in terms of average views.

However, despite this, Adobe says there is no universal best time to post on Instagram, as optimal performance varies by content category. According to the company, different types of Reels perform best at different times. For example, photography Reels tend to receive the most likes when posted at 7 p.m. on Fridays, while 6 a.m. on Tuesdays generates the highest number of views. In the tech category, Reels posted at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays typically attract the most likes and views.

The full study by Adobe can be seen here.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.