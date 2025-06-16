This Wacky Walk Gets You The Perfect Candid Photos

Social media users are convinced that this bizarre walk will guarantee that photographers capture the perfect candid shots.

According to a viral trend on TikTok and Instagram, there is a foolproof method to get the ultimate candid photo. Social media users claim that posing naturally is out. Instead, groups are galloping toward the camera while fake laughing together to create photos that look genuinely spontaneous and joyful.

In several videos, friends can be seen bouncing lightly in unison and laughing with open mouths as they move towards the photographer. While the technique may look silly in the moment, the resulting candid photographs appear to prove that the end result is worth it, producing perfect natural-looking shots.

In a video that has amassed 20.6 million views on the platform, TikTok creator April is seen using the wacky trick to capture a candid photo with a friend while on holiday in Palm Springs, California. Viewers were stunned to see that the quirky technique actually worked perfectly in the final shots, with social media users agreeing that the silliness of the method created genuine laughter among the people posing for the image.

“Help why did this work so perfectly,” one shocked TikTok user commented about the video.

“This method is great because the silliness of doing it turns into real genuine laughter,” a viewer writes.

Another individual remarks: “It’s not just perfectly candid but you also get a genuine laugh and smile for the pictures.”

The latest social media trend comes after a TikTok user sparked debate after pointing out that different generations have distinct styles of taking photos and noticed subtle differences between Gen Z and Gen X.

Image credits: Header photo via (left to right) TikTok /@kinrosscoterie, TikTok/ @thefamileigh and TikTok/ @imfineandneitherareu