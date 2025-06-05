This is How Gen Z and Gen X Take Photos Differently

A woman has sparked debate after pointing out that different generations have distinct styles of taking photos.

Ruby Doyle, 22, shared two photos of her and her partner Luke Oates, 23, in Singapore on TikTok (@rubsjean) with the caption: “The photo that a Gen Z stranger took of us on holiday versus the photo that a Gen X stranger took of us on holiday.”

The photo taken by the Gen Z stranger frames the couple nicely in front of Singapore’s impressive Marina Bay Sands resort. The Gen X stranger took a full-length shot of the couple but obscured the landmark hotel in the process.

The post, which has over 600,000 views, sparked a lively debate over whether different age groups really do take photos differently. In case you don’t know, members of Gen Z are typically born between 1997 and 2012, while members of Gen X are born between 1965 and 1980.

“The main difference I have found with Gen X taking photos generally is they’re a one and done and not necessarily too worried about the way that you look in the photos” Doyle tells PetaPixel. “Gen Z, like myself, I find want to try and take a photo where the subjects look their best.”

PetaPixel asked if Millennials — the generation between Gen X and Gen Z born between 1981 and 1996 — also have photo-taking quirks which Doyle says can vary wildly. “I have found that can be anywhere in between,” adds Doyle.

Which One is Better?

TikTok users generally agreed that the member of Gen Z took a better photo of Ruby and Luke, as “you can see the building,” according to one user who got thousands of likes.

“One time I was with my Dad and a family asked him to take their photo and I immediately knew I had to step in because he would not have delivered,” Doyle writes in her post.

As Newsweek notes, Gen Z and Gen X grew up in very different technological times. The 50-somethings of today grew up shooting film cameras or early digital cameras and saving their photos in albums. Gen Z’s introduction to technology couldn’t have been more different; they owned smartphones from a young age and were posting photos on social media.

Gen Z sees photography as fast, abundant, and disposable. While Gen X, perhaps still conditioned to being limited to 36 shots, remembers when every photo counted. Gen X likely sees photography as a way of preserving treasured memories, but with Gen Z, it’s all about the vibes.

“When we compared the two photos it was funny to see the subtle differences in photography style so that’s why I made the post,” Doyle tells Newsweek.

Image credits: Ruby Doyle