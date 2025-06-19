The PetaPixel Podcast Live from the BILD Expo in NYC!

This week on the PetaPixel Podast, Chris Niccolls, Jordan Drake, and Jaron Schneider are here with a special episode as they took to the Photography Stage at the BILD Expo in New York City for a live recording!

With a PetaPixel Membership, not only can you support original PetaPixel reporting and in-depth reviews, but you can also remove ads from the website and gain access to some seriously great perks, too. Members get $15 off the Moment Store, 25% off the PetaPixel Merch Store, and now can download full-resolution RAW files and JPEGs from the latest cameras and lenses.

It costs just $3 per month or $30 per year. Join today.

The trio discuss every camera brand’s 2024 so far and what the new camera releases say about how they see the industry now and into the near future. Plus, they take questions from the audience including questions about their favorite cameras ever, what the future of HDR is, and the status of the “promised” PetaPixel BBQ sauce.

Author’s Note: We just want to say thank you to everyone who came out to join us at the show! We really appreciated seeing all of you and were overwhelmed with the positive response. You managed to pack the room and we are so grateful for the support. For those of you who stopped by during the meet-and-greet session with Chris and Jordan after the recording, they were so appreciative to hear from you. Thank you so much!

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: