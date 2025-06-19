The PetaPixel Podcast Live from the BILD Expo in NYC!

Jaron Schneider

This week on the PetaPixel Podast, Chris Niccolls, Jordan Drake, and Jaron Schneider are here with a special episode as they took to the Photography Stage at the BILD Expo in New York City for a live recording!

The trio discuss every camera brand’s 2024 so far and what the new camera releases say about how they see the industry now and into the near future. Plus, they take questions from the audience including questions about their favorite cameras ever, what the future of HDR is, and the status of the “promised” PetaPixel BBQ sauce.

Author’s Note: We just want to say thank you to everyone who came out to join us at the show! We really appreciated seeing all of you and were overwhelmed with the positive response. You managed to pack the room and we are so grateful for the support. For those of you who stopped by during the meet-and-greet session with Chris and Jordan after the recording, they were so appreciative to hear from you. Thank you so much!

Three men sit on a stage in black chairs with microphones, participating in a photography Q&A session at B&H’s BILD Expo. A large event sign and blue backdrop are visible behind them.
Photo by Andrew MacDonald
Two men sit on stage with microphones during a live podcast at BILD Expo. Behind them is a large screen displaying their photos, names, and titles: Jordan Drake and Chris Niccolls from PetaPixel.
Photo by Andrew MacDonald

In This Episode:

  • 00:00 – Intro
  • 03:29 – What every camera release in 2025 says about the brand’s industry views
  • 40:55 – Tech Support (from the audience)
