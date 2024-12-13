Instagram Launches ‘Trial Reels’ So You Can Test Content With Non-Followers

Instagram is rolling out “trial reels” that will let creators test out new content with users that are not their followers.

In a blog post this week, Instagram announced it would be introducing trial reels as a way for users to experiment with new ideas and see what content performs best by sharing these videos with people who don’t follow them on the platform.

Creators can share a reel as a trial by choosing the “Trial” option when creating it. The reel will be shown to non-followers but won’t appear on their main grid or reels tab.

After 24 hours, creators can view its engagement metrics, including views, likes, comments, and shares — to get a sense of how it is performing.

If a trial reel is performing well, they can choose to “share with everyone” so their followers can see it and increase its reach.

Alternatively, creators can automate this process so that users can choose to have Instagram automatically share their trial reel with followers if the platform determines it is performing well based on the views it receives within the first 72 hours. Creators can change this setting at any time.

Trial reels started rolling out on Tuesday and will be globally available to all eligible creators in the coming weeks. Instagram notes that a follower could still see a trial reel if someone shares it directly with them.

Instagram VP and Head of Product Management Ashley Alexander tells TechCrunch that idea behind the new trial reels feature is to give creators a way to try out a new genre, storytelling format, or topic without facing pressure to perform.

“We heard from creators that they just don’t always feel comfortable or they’re reluctant to experiment with different types of content because they’ve built up a follower base and they want to make sure they don’t alienate it,” Alexander tells the publication.

“We hear from the fashion creator that maybe wants to branch into a music career, but they’re kind of scared because their followers have gotten used to getting outfits of the day, and so if they’re posting a video of themselves singing, they’re worried that they might turn those people off.”



Image credits: All photos by Instagram.